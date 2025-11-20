NFL Week 12 picks: Chiefs defeat Colts; Rams prevail over Bucs

Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for Week 12 of the NFL season.

All lines and over/under numbers are according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Last week, Farmer posted a 12-3 (.800) record. Through the first 11 weeks of the season, he is 109-55 (.665).

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread in Week 11 would have been 9-6 (.600). For the season, his record against the spread is 84-80 (.512).

All times are Pacific and TV reflects broadcasts in the Los Angeles area. The Broncos, Chargers, Commanders and Dolphins are off this week.