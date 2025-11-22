Letters to Sports: Rose Bowl or SoFi Stadium for UCLA? Split decision

Go beyond the scoreboard
I have to give it to Bill Plaschke when he’s right. UCLA moving to SoFi Stadium is about as smart as a typical UCLA coaching hire.
This month I was able to attend the Steelers-Chargers game at SoFi on a Sunday, followed the next Saturday by the USC-Iowa game at the Coliseum. Everything about those two places is different and only one of them feels like the college experience.
SoFi crams tailgaters in like sardines. There is no room to enjoy the experience.
The fresh air and scenery at the Rose Bowl are the best maybe in the country. People don’t show up at the Rose Bowl for a very simple reason: The program stinks. Not the venue. This proves the old adage, “the fish stinks from the head down.” Thousands of fans sat in the rain last weekend for a Trojans game because the product on the field was worth it. Simple.
Jeff Heister
Chatsworth
Who can blame UCLA for wanting to play at SoFi Stadium, the ultra-modern sports palace, not to mention great recruiting tool, a mere 15 minutes from campus? As Bill Plaschke waxes nostalgic, the rest of us slog down the 10 Freeway from Westwood, through downtown, up into the far northeast corner of L.A., to the antiquated monument that is the Rose Bowl.
Afterward, those of us sitting on the east side of the stadium, staring into the setting sun until the fourth quarter, stumble with burned-out retinas to the muddy golf course that they call a parking lot, to wait in our stack-parked cars, until everyone else is out, so we can leave, an hours-long ordeal just to get home. My only question is, what genius at UCLA signed a long-term contract to play at a place that was obsolete long before the ink dried?
Art Peck
View Park
UCLA will pay attorneys millions of dollars endeavoring to extricate the university from the ironclad Rose Bowl lease it pledged to honor. Beyond those fees, they’ll pay tens of millions more to Pasadena in order to get out of the deal.
If UCLA takes those same many millions, invests in a top-tier coach, enhances its football programs and facilities, and fills their NIL coffer, that should lead to a winning, sustainable program that brings more fans to the games. Rose Bowl revenue goes up.
Pasadena may get a one-time windfall, but over time without an anchor tenant, revenue will shrink and the stadium’s luster will fade.
Where are the sensible, honorable folks who possess the smarts and the backbone to craft a fair deal?
David Griffin
Westwood
UCLA likely leaving the historic Rose Bowl, home of a million team memories and successes, for the sterile confines of SoFi Stadium is abhorrent to any longtime Bruin fan. Terry Donahue, you have our sincerest apologies.
Jack Wolf
Westwood
I was just wondering why UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond hasn’t taken credit for UCLA’s three consecutive losses as he did when they won three consecutive games. Very quiet over there.
Michael N. Antonoplis
Sherman Oaks
I couldn’t help but notice that while Nico Iamaleava sat out the Ohio State game because of concussion symptoms, two other college quarterbacks and former Bruins had their portal teams rolling. Dante Moore and No. 7 Oregon rolled over Minnesota 42-13. Moore completed 27 of 30 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns. Over at No. 21 Tennessee, Joey Aguilar passed for 204 yards and defeated New Mexico 42-9. (Recall that the Aggies beat UCLA earlier this season 35-10.) Something is definitely amiss in Westwood.
Joel Miller
Torrance
Lessons from Sunday: Rams’ offensive line can’t handle the blitz — Seahawks rushers were in their backfield all day; Rams’ defensive line needs to blitz more — they didn’t get to Darnold all day; Rams still can’t stop the run. When you intercept the ball four times and aren’t way out in front, that’s a bad sign.
Mike Schaller
Temple City
Memo to Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.
It’s OK to throw some blitz packages at the opposing QBs every now and then. Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence had enough time to make a meal and take a nap before throwing the football.
Some more blitz packages please?
Felipe Varela
Whittier
The Angels will be going nowhere (but down) until they get rid of general manager Perry Minasian. His latest act of brilliance, trading Taylor Ward for an injured pitcher who hasn’t played for well over a year, is mind boggling. Minasian and owner Arte Moreno are, literally and figuratively, the biggest losers in baseball.
Susan Stann
Temecula
I was a bit surprised that the Angels traded Taylor Ward and his 36 homers, but then I realized he has a $14-million contract. It’s tough being an Angels fan.
Fred Wallin
Westlake Village
