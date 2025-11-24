Justin Tucker gets tryout with Saints after serving 10-game suspension
Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker will attend a tryout forthe New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, the team has confirmed with The Times.
It is said to be the first tryout for the six-time Pro Bowl player since serving a 10-game suspension at the start of this season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
Tucker spent the first 13 years of his career with the Ravens but was released in May after reports of multiple massage therapists accusing him of inappropriate sexual behavior first surfaced in January. The 36-year-old player has denied any inappropriate behavior.
After conducting its own investigation, the NFL announced its suspension of Tucker in June, citing a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy. He was eligible for reinstatement Nov. 11 but had been permitted to try out and sign with a team before that.
A Super Bowl champion following the 2012 season, Tucker is one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history, having made 89% of his field goal attempts (fourth best all-time). In 2021, he connected on a 66-yard field goal that stood as an NFL record until Jacksonville’s Cam Little broke it with a 68-yarder earlier this season.
In 2022, Tucker agreed to a four-year contract extension, including $17.5 million guaranteed, through the 2027 season. Last year, however, Tucker had his worst NFL season, making a career-low 73.3% of his field goal attempts. The Ravens drafted kicker Tyler Loop out of Arizona in April.
The Saints are auditioning kickers after third-year player Blake Grupe missed two field goal attempts Sunday during a loss to the Atlanta Falcons, bringing his total of misses this season to eight. Cade York, who previously kicked for the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders, also reportedly was slated for a tryout in New Orleans.