Missing Virginia high school football coach now wanted on child pornography counts

Arrest warrants have been issued for Travis Lee Turner, a high school football coach in Virginia, on five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor.

A Virginia high school football coach who went missing last week as his team prepared for a playoff game is now considered a fugitive.

Virginia State Police has issued 10 warrants for the arrest of Appalachia resident Travis Lee Turner, head football coach at Union High School in Big Stone Gap, Va. Turner, 46, is wanted on five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor.

The investigation is ongoing, police said in a statement, and additional charges are pending.

“Police are actively searching for Turner,” the department also said. “Since his disappearance, VSP has utilized a number of assets, including search and rescue teams, drones and k9s, to assist in the search. VSP’s main priority is locating Turner safely; he is now considered a fugitive.”

On Nov. 20, special agents from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation Wytheville Field Office were sent to Turner’s home “as part of the early stages of an investigation,” Virginia State Police said in its statement.

“This was part of the investigation, and not to arrest him,” the department added. “While in transit, the agents were informed that Turner was no longer at the location.”

Turner was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, sweatpants and glasses. He has coached Union since 2011. Two days after Turner’s disappearance, the Bears improved to 12-0 with a victory in a regional semifinal game.

“Wise County Public Schools is aware that law enforcement has filed charges against a staff member who has been on administrative leave,” Mike Goforth, division superintendent for Wise County Public Schools, said in a statement emailed to The Times.

“The individual remains on leave and is not permitted on school property or to have contact with students. The division will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as this process moves forward. Because this is an active legal matter involving personnel, the division cannot comment further.”