Rams bring Tutu Atwell and Ahkello Witherspoon off injured reserve

Rams receiver Tutu Atwell flexes as he celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Colts erlier this season.

The Rams, the team with the best record in the NFC, are getting stronger.

On Wednesday, the Rams designated receiver Tutu Atwell and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to return from injured reserve. Both could play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., coach Sean McVay said.

The Rams also placed cornerback Roger McCreary on injured reserve, claimed cornerback Derion Kendrick off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks and signed veteran tight end Nick Vannett to the roster.

McVay said last week that Atwell, who has recovered from a hamstring injury, was expected to play on Sunday. But Witherspoon was thought to still be several weeks from returning from a broken collarbone suffered in the second week of the season.

McVay on Wednesday said the results of a scan, and Witherspoon’s work with trainers, put him ahead of schedule.

“To get Ahkello back, we’ve got some flexibility,” McVay said.

McCreary, acquired in an October trade with the Tennessee Titans, was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday after suffering a groin injury in the Rams’ victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. McCreary had been playing special teams, and he played only one defensive snap against the Buccaneers.

The Rams welcomed back Kendrick, a 2022 sixth-round draft pick by the Rams, who started six games in 2022 and 12 games in 2023 before suffering a season-ending knee injury on the first day of 2024 training camp.

“He’s a guy that has familiarity and flexibility, both inside and outside,” McVay said. “We do feel fortunate that guys that you’re asking to step up are people that understand what’s going on and have real game experience and that means a lot this time of year.”

Vannett, a 10th-year pro, was signed off the Minnesota Vikings practice squad to help fortify a position group that will be without veteran Tyler Higbee for at least three more games because of an ankle injury.

The Rams have utilized sets featuring as many as three tight ends. Vannett joins Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen and rookie Terrance Ferguson on the roster.

“With Higbee being out for some time right now, we want to make sure that if you do decide to go with a couple guys up, that you’re not one injury away from losing a portion of your game plan,” McVay said.