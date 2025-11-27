NFL Week 13 picks: Lions prevail over Packers; Cowboys defeat Chiefs

Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for Week 13 of the NFL season.

All lines and over/under numbers are according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Last week, Farmer posted a 10-4 (.714) record. Through the first 12 weeks of the season, he is 119-59 (.669).

Advertisement

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread in Week 12 would have been 7-7 (.500). For the season, his record against the spread is 91-87 (.511).

All times are Pacific and TV reflects broadcasts in the Los Angeles area.