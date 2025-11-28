Kara Dunn and Jazzy Davidson lead No. 18 USC to a win over Pepperdine

USC guard Jazzy Davidson, shown earlier this season, helped lead the Trojans to a win over Pepperdine on Friday.

The USC Trojans won their second straight game, beating the Pepperdine Waves 82–52 at Galen Center on Friday.

Both teams had a slow scoring momentum in the first quarter with multiple missed shots, but the Trojans (5–2) used aggressive defense to secure an 11-point lead.

Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson opened the second quarter with a three-pointer, followed by a layup from Kara Dunn and another from Vivian Iwuchukwu, plus a foul and free throw, helping USC open a 29-10 lead.

Pepperdine (4–2) tried cut into USC’s early lead but struggled to overcome 11 first-half turnovers. The Waves gained most of their first-half points from USC fouls.

USC closed the first half leading 47–26.

Early in the third quarter, both teams traded baskets, with Iwuchukwu scoring the first layup for USC and Eli Guiney responding with one of her own. USC led 62–39 heading into the fourth.

Down the stretch, USC continued to extend the lead with a series of three-pointers and Laura Williams scored the final points of the game.

Davidson finished with 18 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals. Dunn added 19 points and three rebounds. Kennedy Smith contributed nine points, seven assists and three rebounds, while Iwuchukwu scored nine points.

Guiney finished with 12 points, six assists and three rebounds. Meghan Fiso scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds.

The Trojans’ next game is Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Saint Mary’s at Galen Center.