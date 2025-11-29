Adrian Kempe scores in overtime to lift Kings past Canucks back into first

The Kings’ Adrian Kempe brings his teammates to the ice with his game-winning goal in overtime against the Vancouver Canucks at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Adrian Kempe scored at 3:58 of overtime and set up the Kings’ only regulation goal to help them beat the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 on Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena, extending its points streak to five games.

Quinton Byfield couldn’t get his shot off on a two-on-one break in the extra session, creating a wild scramble in which Kevin Lankinen ended up face down in his crease, enabling Kempe to shoot into an open net for his eighth goal of the season. The play stood following a review for possible goaltender interference by Byfield.

Anze Kopitar also scored and Anton Forsberg made 19 saves. The Kings are 2-0-3 in their last five games.

Advertisement

Evander Kane scored for Vancouver, and Lankinen made 21 saves. The Canucks have lost five of their last six.

The first period featured three video reviews of potential goals, with both teams having one waived off following coach’s challenges for offsides, before Kopitar finally opened the scoring with 2:41 remaining. He got his fifth goal of the season on a wrist shot from the slot off the rush, with Kempe and Brian Dumoulin picking up the assists.

Kane responded early in the second period, racing out of the penalty box to collect a pass from Drew O’Connor and score his fifth goal of the season on a breakaway. Tyler Myers had the secondary assist on Kane’s second goal and third point during a three-game points streak.

Advertisement

The Canucks didn’t have forward Conor Garland because of an upper-body injury but did get Lankinen back after he missed the first two games of the trip because of personal reasons.

The Kings host Washington on Tuesday night.