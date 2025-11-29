Letters to Sports: Back to the Rose Bowl for UCLA

Go beyond the scoreboard
Thank you, Ben Bolch. In your article, an open letter to UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk, you have asked all the right questions. On the surface, the proposed move to SoFi Stadium might make some sense. But in the real world, it sure doesn’t. I was at the game vs. Washington, and the sentiment was pretty strong against a move. Also, the word was that possibly 80% of season-ticket holders will not renew if they play in SoFi Stadium. Even though I have had season tickets for more than 40 years, if they do move, I will be part of that 80%. I wonder if that figure has been factored in?
Bruce Fischer
Huntington Beach
The Rose Bowl is the most storied stadium in college football. Nestled just below the San Gabriel Mountains, it is probably the most beautiful as well. It has hosted five Super Bowls (XI, XIV, XVII, XXI, XXVII), men’s and women’s World Cup finals, the Olympics and its annual namesake bowl game — “the Granddaddy of Them All.” There literally isn’t a bad seat in it. Why would UCLA even consider leaving it, especially for the glorified erector set known as SoFi Stadium?
Stephen A. Silver
San Francisco
When Lincoln Riley says “we’re right there,” he presumably isn’t referring to the dreaded Helton era, despite posting an identical 34–17 record in his fourth season. Riley was hired with great fanfare to rocket the Trojans back into national prominence, a mission that has mostly failed to launch, and until then his own USC legacy will be defined by feats of Clay.
Steve Ross
Carmel
I would suggest that with Austin Reaves on a continuous scoring run, that he’s no longer the best No. 3 option in the NBA. LeBron James is.
Paul Feinsinger
Agoura Hills
What an unbelievable start to the season for Luka Doncic. By my count, he’s averaging near a quadruple-double: 35.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 15.9 requests for video replays a game!
Andy Bernstein
Santa Monica
Sam Farmer’s article on Cris Collinsworth‘s 500th career broadcast was a nice read. However, if Cris is announcing a game, I watch with the sound off. Joe Buck gets the same treatment.
Dave Snyder
Grand Terrace
I am a big fan of how the CIF has numerous divisions in the playoffs for football. Having many high school athletes end their season as champions is laudable. However, when Brentwood played Santa Monica in a Division 10 football game there was an element of unfairness as SaMo won. Brentwood is a school of 540 students in grades 9-12 while Santa Monica has about 2,800 students. I believe that it would be fairer and better for all concerned if the football playoff divisions took into account enrollment size. David should not have to slay Goliath to win a championship trophy at the high school level.
Mark Kaiserman
Santa Monica
This Thanksgiving weekend, L.A. pro sports fans should be grateful for:
1. The Dodgers winning back-to-back World Series titles.
2. The Rams looking like the best team in the NFL, with Matthew Stafford playing at an MVP level.
3. The Lakers being off to a great start — thank you in particular to Nico Harrison.
4. The Kings getting off to a virtual first-place start, and especially to Anze Kopitar for 20 seasons of excellent and classy playing.
Ken Feldman
Tarzana
