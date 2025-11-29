Letters to Sports: Back to the Rose Bowl for UCLA

This Thanksgiving weekend, L.A. pro sports fans should be grateful for:

1. The Dodgers winning back-to-back World Series titles.

2. The Rams looking like the best team in the NFL, with Matthew Stafford playing at an MVP level.

3. The Lakers being off to a great start — thank you in particular to Nico Harrison.

4. The Kings getting off to a virtual first-place start, and especially to Anze Kopitar for 20 seasons of excellent and classy playing.

Ken Feldman

Tarzana

