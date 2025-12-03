LSU’s Lane Kiffin said Ole Miss players wanted him to stay for playoffs. Not so, some Rebels say

Former Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin speaks at a news conference Monday as he is introduced as the new head football coach at Louisiana State.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

New Louisiana State coach Lane Kiffin really wanted to remain at Mississippi through the College Football Playoffs this season.

The players wanted the same thing — or at least that’s what Kiffin said Sunday in a statement announcing his decision to leave the Rebels after (almost) six seasons and join their fierce SEC rivals.

“I was hoping to complete a historic six-season run with this year’s team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team’s incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern,” Kiffin wrote.

Advertisement

“My request to do so was denied by [athletic director] Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance.”

Sports Here’s the advice Lane Kiffin received from former USC boss Pete Carroll before LSU move Lane Kiffin said his former USC boss and mentor Pete Carroll gave him some advice that helped him decide to leave his job at Ole Miss to become the new head coach at LSU.

Several Mississippi players have since stated, however, that Kiffin misrepresented their feelings. Sophomore offensive lineman Brycen Sanders is a member of the team’s leadership council, which reportedly met with Kiffin on Sunday morning after the coach had made his decision.

On Tuesday, Sanders reposted Kiffin’s statement on X and offered his perspective.

“‘Despite the team asking me to keep coaching,’” Sanders wrote, paraphrasing a line from Kiffin’s statement. “I think everyone that was in that room would disagree.”

Advertisement

Fellow sophoore offensive lineman PJ Wilkins shared Sanders’ post and agreed that what Kiffin had stated as the players’ sentiment “was not said from anyone.”

Senior offensive lineman Jayden Williams also shared Sanders’ post.

“Let em’ know!!” Williams wrote. “Every single person!!”

Junior linebacker Suntarine Perkins reposted Kiffin’s statement and also disputed it — at least in part.

Advertisement

“That was not the message you said in the meeting room,” Perkins wrote. “Everybody that was in there can vouch on this.”

Sanders agreed, with a “100” emoji in the comments.

John Talty of CBS Sports reported that while some Mississippi players did support the idea of Kiffin remaining with the team for the postseason, “Ole Miss sources strongly pushed back on the notion it was a widespread feeling.” According to Tally, multiple players were “ready to move on,” and some told the administration they were more concerned about whether their position coaches were sticking around.

One of those coaches, defensive coordinator Pete Golding, has already been named the Rebels’ new head coach. Six others, however, have signed on as members of Kiffin’s staff at LSU. Departing offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., has been granted permission by Kiffin, LSU and Mississippi to return to the Rebels in the same capacity for the playoffs.

Advertisement

Mississippi finished the regular season at 11-1 and is No. 6 in the latest CFP rankings. The Rebels are considered a shoo-in for a spot in the 12-team postseason field, which will be announced Sunday.