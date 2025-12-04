Advertisement
NFL Week 14 picks: Bears defeat Packers at Lambeau; Texans topple Chiefs

Sam Farmer's NFL picks.
(Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)
Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff Writer
Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for Week 14 of the NFL season.

All lines and over/under numbers are according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Last week, Farmer posted a 11-5 (.688) record. Through the first 13 weeks of the season, he is 130-64 (.670).

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread in Week 13 would have been 7-9 (.438). For the season, his record against the spread is 98-96 (.505).

All times are Pacific and TV reflects broadcasts in the Los Angeles area. The 49ers, Giants, Panthers, Patriots are off this week.

Cowboys (6-5-1) at Lions (7-5)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 27.
(Matt Patterson / Associated Press)

Tonight, 5:15. TV: Amazon Prime.

Line: Lions by 3. O/U: 54½.

Detroit has had problems with interior pressure and the Cowboys do a good job of generating that. The Lions are banged up, having lost Sam LaPorta and with Amon-Ra St. Brown nursing an ankle injury. Dallas has momentum and can take advantage of a leaky Detroit defense.

Pick: Cowboys 31, Lions 26

Seahawks (9-3) at Falcons (4-8)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Seahawks by 7½. O/U: 44½.

The Seahawks didn’t play their best yet still shut out Minnesota, getting help from some different places. The No. 1 seed is in play. Atlanta, coming off a demoralizing loss to the Jets, is losing confidence by the week.

Pick: Seahawks 27, Falcons 19

Bengals (4-8) at Bills (8-4)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: Fox.

Line: Bills by 5½. O/U: 52½.

The Buffalo defense tightened up last week, and Cincinnati doesn’t have the ground game to exploit the Bills’ weakness. Joe Burrow is outstanding, but he’s still getting his legs underneath him. Josh Allen gets the nod in this one, especially at home.

Pick: Bills 28, Bengals 22

Colts (8-4) at Jaguars (8-4)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones passes against the Houston Texans on Nov. 30.
(Zach Bolinger / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Colts by 1½. O/U: 47½.

After three losses in four games, the Colts are in dire need of a bounce-back performance. The Jaguars often win when the Colts come to town, but this time Indianapolis reverses the trend.

Pick: Colts 26, Jaguars 23

Steelers (6-6) at Ravens (6-6)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: CBS, Paramount+.

Line: Ravens by 5½. O/U: 43½.

The Steelers just gave up 249 yards rushing to Buffalo, the most yards Pittsburgh has surrendered at home in 50 years. Baltimore isn’t clicking the way it wants to on offense, but the opportunity to run is there. This rivalry game is always close.

Pick: Ravens 23, Steelers 20

Dolphins (5-7) at Jets (3-9)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Dolphins by 3. O/U: 41½.

The Jets are better with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback and running the offense as designed. Miami is speedy and can exploit New York’s defensive soft spots. It will be cold and that might keep the score down.

Pick: Dolphins 23, Jets 17

Titans (1-11) at Browns (3-9)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Browns by 3½. O/U: 33½.

Two struggling teams, so this one won’t be pretty. But Cleveland’s defense is the difference here. The Browns will have something dialed up for Tennessee’s rookie quarterback and this game figures to be hovering around freezing. That’s a factor too.

Pick: Browns 20, Titans 14

Commanders (3-9) at Vikings (4-8)

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson runs with the ball against the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 30.
(Stephen Brashear / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Vikings by 1½. O/U: 42½.

If Washington plays the way it did in Sunday night’s overtime game against Denver, with disciplined zone coverage and an efficient offense, it has the edge over a Vikings team struggling to move the ball.

Pick: Commanders 20, Vikings 16

Saints (2-10) at Buccaneers (7-5)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Buccaneers by 8½. O/U: 42½.

The Buccaneers are getting healthier but they’re still banged up. There’s definitely a sense of urgency after three losses in four games. New Orleans can elevate its game for this rivalry, but Todd Bowles’ defense will tilt the scales for the Buccaneers.

Pick: Buccaneers 24, Saints 16

Broncos (10-2) at Raiders (2-10)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Broncos by 7½. O/U: 40½.

Denver’s defense is one of the most reliable units in the league right now, and Bo Nix is starting to make plays. The Raiders are overmatched. They can’t run the ball, and they can’t keep pass rushers off Geno Smith.

Pick: Broncos 27, Raiders 16

Rams (9-3) at Cardinals (3-9)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Sofi Stadium on Nov. 23.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: Fox.

Line: Rams by 8½. O/U: 48½.

The Cardinals typically have problems with the Rams, and this L.A. team is primed for a bounce-back performance after the Carolina fiasco. Look for Matthew Stafford to get back on track, although the Cardinals will put up a fight.

Pick: Rams 30, Cardinals 21

Bears (9-3) at Packers (8-3-1)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Packers by 6½. O/U: 44½.

Caleb Williams is Houdini, so even when the Packers get to him it won’t be easy to get him on the ground. The Packers have been up and down all season. The Packers have won three in a row, but the Bears are even hotter.

Pick: Bears 23, Packers 21

Texans (7-5) at Chiefs (6-6)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m. TV: NBC, Peacock.

Line: Chiefs by 3½. O/U: 42½.

Houston’s defense, with the pressure it brings off the edges, is built to exploit Kansas City’s protection issues. If C.J. Stroud can turn in a solid performance, the Texans defense can lead the way. The Chiefs have lost three of four.

Pick: Texans 21, Chiefs 19

Eagles (8-4) at Chargers (8-4)

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert passes against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 30.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Monday, 5:15 p.m. TV: ABC, ESPN.

Line: Eagles by 2½. O/U: 40½.

Justin Herbert’s toughness isn’t in question, but it’s hard to like the Chargers’ reshuffled offensive line against Philadelphia’s defensive front. The Eagles are coming off back-to-back losses, but they have the firepower to win this.

Pick: Eagles 26, Chargers 23
Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

