Michael Jordan testifies in his racing team’s antitrust suit against NASCAR. Here’s how it came to this

NBA legend Michael Jordan took the stand in a Charlotte, N.C., courtroom Friday afternoon during an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR.

Jordan is a co-owner of one of the two racing teams that sued the motorsports behemoth and its chief executive officer, Jim France, over the company’s revenue sharing model. The France family is the private owner of NASCAR.

The lawsuit was filed Oct. 2, 2024, in the Western District of North Carolina by 23XI Racing — which is owned by Jordan, three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin and Jordan’s longtime business advisor Curtis Polk — and Front Row Motorsports, which is owned by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins.

Advertisement

Those two teams were the only ones out of the 15 charter-holding Cup Series organizations that did not sign a new agreement with NASCAR in September 2024 after two years of heated negotiations. All the teams had been seeking more favorable terms.

“Someone had to step forward and challenge the entity,” Jordan told the jury on Friday. “I sat in those meetings with longtime owners who were brow-beaten for so many years trying to make change. I was a new person, I wasn’t afraid. I felt I could challenge NASCAR as a whole. I felt as far as the sport, it needed to be looked at from a different view.”

23XI and Front Row are represented by top antitrust attorney Jeffrey Kessler, who helped NCAA athletes win cases that ushered in college sports’ NIL era and helped U.S. national women’s soccer players secure a landmark equal pay settlement.

“The France family and NASCAR are monopolistic bullies,” the complaint states. “And bullies will continue to impose their will to hurt others until their targets stand up and refuse to be victims. That moment has now arrived.”

The outcome of the trial could have a massive impact on stock car racing and the sport’s premier league. Here’s how we got to this point.