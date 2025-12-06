Letters to Sports: Rams are overthinking the process

Sunday’s game vs. the Panthers was a particularily brutal loss suffered by the Rams to an inferior team.

Yes, Matthew Stafford and Emmanuel Forbes were very bad, but the responsibility for this debacle should fall squarely on the coaching staff.

Sean McVay needed only to the run the ball down Carolina’s throat on their last possession, killing the clock and in the process, at worst, getting a tying field goal. Instead McVay chose to pass, pass, pass, resulting in a Stafford fumble/turnover and effectively ending the game. His platitude of “humility is only a day away” feels more like a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Advertisement

Axel Hubert

Santa Monica