Mountain West champion Boise State to face Washington in L.A. Bowl at SoFi Stadium

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen and coach Spencer Danielson celebrate after beating UNLV to win the Mountain West Conference championship Friday in Boise, Idaho.

Mountain West Conference champion Boise State is extending the nation’s second longest active bowl streak with a trip to Los Angeles.

The Broncos (9-4, 6-2 Mountain West) will facing off with Washington (8-4, 5-4 in Big Ten) in the L.A. Bowl on Dec. 13 at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. PST and the game will air on ABC.

Boise State is making its 28th consecutive bowl appearance, only trailing Georgia (29) for the longest postseason streak. The Broncos are coming off a 38-21 win over UNLV in the Mountain West Conference championship game. Quarterback Maddux Madsen, who returned from an injury absence, delivered four first-half touchdowns that sealed the Broncos’ title win.

Washington earned a bowl bid in coach Jeff Fisch’s second season leading the Huskies. Fisch previously worked on the UCLA and Rams coaching staffs.

Dual-threat quarterback Demond Williams, who has passed for 2,850 yards and run for 595 more, and versatile running back Jonah Coleman, who has 14 rushing touchdowns and two more receiving scores, pace the Washington offense.