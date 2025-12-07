Advertisement
Sports

Big Ten champion Indiana is headed to the Rose Bowl to face CFP quarterfinal winner

The Indiana Hoosiers celebrate after defeating Ohio State to win the Big Ten championship at Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday.
The Indiana Hoosiers celebrate after defeating Ohio State to win the Big Ten championship at Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday in Indianapolis, Indiana.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

The Indiana Hoosiers edged the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten championship and were rewarded Sunday morning with a No. 1 College Football Playoff ranking and the invitation to the Rose Bowl that goes with it.

Indiana (13-0) will play the winner of the CFP quarterfinal between No. 8 Oklahoma (10-2) and No. 9 Alabama (10-3). The Sooners host the quarterfinal game on Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. PST on the Oklahoma campus. The game will air on ESPN and ABC.

The Rose Bowl will kick off at 1 p.m. PST on Jan. 1 and will air on ESPN.

More to Read

Sports

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement
Advertisement