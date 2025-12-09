Philip Rivers coming out of retirement to help ailing Colts’ offense

Colts quarterback Philip Rivers looks to pass during a game against the Browns in 2020.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

These are not your grandfather’s Indianapolis Colts.

Or perhaps they are.

The Colts are planning to sign Chargers legend Philip Rivers, who recently became a grandfather, bringing back the 44-year-old quarterback after five years of retirement.

According to multiple reports Tuesday, the franchise intends to sign him to its practice squad in the wake of a season-ending injury to starting quarterback Daniel Jones.

An eight-time Pro Bowl selection, Rivers is a Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist, and were the Colts to sign him to their active roster it would reset his five-year eligibility clock.

Advertisement

“Philip is the ultimate competitor and the ultimate teammate,” said retired NFL offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger, who blocked for him in San Diego. “Whatever is good for the team, he’s going to do and that’s what made him such a special player.

“If they need him, he’s going to be 100% ready. If there’s one thing I know about Philip, he wouldn’t have even answered the phone if he didn’t think he could help.”

Rivers played 16 seasons with the Chargers, and a final one with the Colts, before calling it a career after the 2020 season. He retired to his home state to become head football coach at St. Michael Catholic High in Fairhope, Ala.

Advertisement

Rivers and his wife, Tiffany, have 10 children — seven daughters and three sons. Their son Gunner is a junior at St. Michael and a four-star college prospect at quarterback.

The Colts got off to an 8-2 start and were among the NFL’s hottest teams but have hit hard times recently with three consecutive losses and, in the first half Sunday against Jacksonville, a torn Achilles tendon to Jones.

The team now turns to rookie Riley Leonard, who is recovering from a knee injury, and does not have the services of former starter Anthony Richardson, who remains on injured reserve with an orbital fracture.

Advertisement

The return of Rivers reunites him with Colts coach Shane Steichen, his onetime quarterbacks coach and then offensive coordinator with the Chargers.

“That’s really benefits both sides,” Ohrenberger said. “They’re going to be able to speak the same language really quick. He’s going to be able to get Philip caught up on nuances that may have changed over the years.”

Ohrenberger said Rivers will be a boost to the Colts whether he’s on the field or not.

“He brings an incredible amount of value,” the retired lineman said. “He doesn’t just impact a team because he can be one of the best players on the field and tilt the gravity of the field, but because of his leadership. His ability to retain things incredibly quickly and his calm in chaos. … Now, he may seem chaotic when the cameras catch him jawing, but his ability to handle big moments and make them smaller is elite.

Advertisement

“His ability to explain things concisely in big moments when you need to be brief but impactful, and to get things organized quickly, he’s great at all that. Having him in the building is going to lift the football IQ of that team by leaps and bounds.”