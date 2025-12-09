Ex-Charger Quentin Jammer says he played drunk ‘in at least 8 games’ during 2011 season

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Longtime San Diego Chargers defensive back Quentin Jammer had a rough year in 2011.

On the field, he was having his worst statistical season after a decade in the NFL. Off the field, the father of three young sons was going through a painful divorce.

On Monday, Jammer made a revelation that shed some light on just how dark those days were for him.

“True story……. In 2011 I played completely s— faced drunk in at least 8 games,” Jammer wrote Monday night on X.

Naturally, fans had a lot of questions, and the Chargers’ 2002 first-round draft pick was happy to engage with many of them. He shared that he had “2 tequila bottles in my bag” on those particular game days and that he “drank [the] whole game and all the way home.”

Did being inebriated affect his play?

“I played well in all but 1 game,” said Jammer, who added that during that particular game, “I was out there seeing s— that wasn’t there!”

Jammer didn’t specify which game that was, but in the past he has referred to the Chargers’ 24-17 loss to the Oakland Raiders on Nov. 10, 2011, as “probably the worst game in my life.” During that game, Jammer gave up 105 passing yards, including two long touchdown receptions to Raiders receiver Denarius Moore.

Overall in 2011, Jammer allowed six touchdowns, broke up just eight passes and gave up an average of 10.5 yards per passing attempt against him. He finished his 12-year career with 21 interceptions but didn’t have any that season.

Asked on X why he was drinking during games, the former Denver Broncos player responded, “Divorce man!”

He called that time a “traumatic period” in his life. While he didn’t elaborate on whether anyone with the Chargers knew what he was doing, Jammer said, “They knew what was going on in my life at the time.

“Trust me 100% of u all would’ve done the same,” he wrote.

A June 2012 column by Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union Tribune spoke of Jammer’s “encompassing sadness” during the previous season. While there was no mention of Jammer drinking during games, the article stated that “many nights, he marinated his despair in alcohol.”

“I was going through a divorce,” Jammer told Acee. “It’s hard playing football when so much is on your mind.”

He added: “It still hurts. The difference is I’m better.”

Jammer seems to be doing well now too. On Monday when one commenter on X said , “Hope all is well,” the 46-year-old entrepreneur responded: “Is now brother! Thank you.”

Returning to X on Tuesday morning, Jammer said that talking about some of the low points of his life is part of his own healing process.

“I’m just getting out the negative s— to the world so it can’t continue [to] consume me,” he wrote. “Embarrassing s— should b shared so it holds no power!”