Suspect in NYC shooting of Jets cornerback Kris Boyd charged with attempted murder

Frederick Green, 20, of The Bronx borough of New York, charged with attempted murder in the shooting of New York Jets’ player Kris Boyd, is escorted from the Midtown South Police Precinct, in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025.

Frederick Green, a Bronx man who authorities said has four prior arrests, was charged Tuesday with attempted murder, assault and weapons possession in the shooting of New York Jets defensive back Kris Boyd on Nov. 16 outside a Midtown restaurant.

Green, 20, was hiding in his girlfriend’s apartment in upstate New York and identified through social media posts and a Crime Stoppers tip, police sources told the New York Daily News. U.S. marshals took him into custody Monday in Amherst, N.Y., a suburb of Buffalo.

Boyd, 29, was walking out of Asian fusion restaurant Sei Less with two teammates and another friend around 2 a.m. when he was shot in the abdomen and taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition. The bullet lodged near his right lung and lodged in the pulmonary artery, police said.

He posted on social media Nov. 19 that he was “starting to breathe on my own,” but two weeks ago was readmitted to the hospital because of health complications. However, Boyd had recovered enough that last week he made a surprise appearance at the Jets’ practice facility and attended a special teams meeting.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said at a news conference last month that the shooting occurred after a group of four to five men “chirped” at Boyd and his companions outside the restaurant, making fun of their fashionable attire.

The confrontation continued when Boyd, Jets teammates Irvin Charles and Jamien Sherwood and another friend left the restaurant minutes later after deciding not to dine there. As they left, the same group again began to “verbally insult them, and once again, questioning their clothing,” Kenny said.

A brawl ensued and one of the fighters — later allegedly identified as Green — fired two rounds from a gun, striking Boyd. Investigators released surveillance footage of the gunman and asked the public’s help identifying him.

In an email to The Times on Nov. 17, an NYPD spokesman said, “The sought individual is described as male, medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black cap, black sweatshirt, black pants, multi-colored sneakers, and carrying a black bookbag.”

Green has four prior arrests, including one in 2024 for reckless endangerment and another in 2018 for robbery that was sealed because he was a juvenile, police told the Daily News.

Boyd’s teammates were delighted to see him at the practice facility Dec. 3.

“I’ve had friends that didn’t survive gunshot wounds, so to be able to see him walking around with a smile on his face, be able to [talk] with him, I mean, it’s always a blessing,” Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson told ESPN. “[Guns] aren’t toys and they’re very deadly, so the fact that he walked away from it is a blessing.”

Boyd is in his first year with the Jets after played the last two seasons with the Houston Texans and from 2019-2022 with the Minnesota Vikings, who drafted him in the seventh round in 2019 out of Texas.

