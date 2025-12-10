Advertisement
Sports

NFL outlines plan for a more performance-driven officiating program

Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn speaks with referee Bill Vinovich and back judge Todd Prukop.
Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn, left, speaks with referee Bill Vinovich, center, and back judge Todd Prukop before a game against the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 2.
(Greg Fiume / Getty Images)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

The NFL is advocating a more performance-driven model for its game officials, one linking bonuses and postseason assignments to regular-season grades as opposed to seniority.

The plan was outlined in a memo distributed to the league’s 32 teams Wednesday and obtained by the Los Angeles Times. It comes with the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement with game officials expiring at the end of May and negotiations slowed to a crawl.

The topic was part of a two-hour virtual owners meeting on Wednesday.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Sports

‘Let’s freaking go’: Philip Rivers on coming out of retirement to join Colts

Philip Rivers, after working out twice with the Colts, decided he was ready to unretire. What are some of the challenges he’ll need to overcome?

In the memo, sent by NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent and Management Council General Counsel Lawrence Ferazani Jr., the league said it is looking to implement changes that will “improve the performance of game officials, increase accountability, and ensure that the highest-performing officials are officiating our highest profile games.”

Advertisement

The NFL is pushing for mandatory training and development programs for low-performing and probationary officials, and contends the union is “resisting our efforts to give these officials access to more practice repetitions.”

The league is also seeking to extend the probationary period for assessing new game officials to have more flexibility to identify and remove those who are underperforming. According to the document, the union’s latest proposal seeks to eliminate the probationary period entirely.

“Our union’s negotiating committee is working diligently on behalf of members, and we will continue to respect that process,” said Scott Green, Executive Director of the NFL Referees’ Assn., in a statement. “We look forward to our continued conversations with the league as we make progress towards a new CBA.”

Advertisement

As it stands, the NFL has no communication with game officials following the Super Bowl through May 15. The league wants to shorten that so-called “dead period” and increase access to officials for rules discussions, video review and the like.

The league is also proposing a practice squad for game officials to deepen the bench of talent.

The next formal bargaining session between the NFL and officials union is scheduled for Dec. 30 in Atlanta.

Advertisement
Frederick Green, 20, of The Bronx borough of New York, charged with attempted murder in the shooting of New York Jets' player Kris Boyd, is escorted from the Midtown South Police Precinct, in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Sports

Suspect in NYC shooting of Jets cornerback Kris Boyd charged with attempted murder

Suspect Frederick Green was hiding in his girlfriend’s apartment in upstate New York when authorities arrested him in the shooting of Jets defensive back Kris Boyd.

More to Read

SportsRamsChargers

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement
Advertisement