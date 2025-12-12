Can Boise State beat a Big Ten team? Five things to watch for in the LA Bowl

Since defeating Florida State in the 2019 season opener, Boise State is 0-9 against Power Four teams. In their last three encounters with universities from the major conferences, the Broncos lost to Notre Dame in September, Penn State in last year’s Fiesta Bowl and against Oregon in September 2024. Two years ago, they also lost to UCLA in the LA Bowl.

Against Notre Dame, Madsen threw four interceptions in a 27-7 loss. The offense will need every yard it can get against Washington. Opponents have scored fewer than 20 points per game against the Huskies’ defense.

The Boise State offense has a high mountain to climb if they want to break their streak against teams from the major conferences.