Former Michigan coach Sherrone Moore charged with committing three crimes after firing

Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore has been charged with home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering in connection with an alleged incident that occurred after he was fired from his job with the Wolverines earlier this week.

The Washtenaw County prosecutor’s office accused Moore on Friday of “unlawfully entering the dwelling of a victim with whom Mr. Moore had a dating relationship.” Michigan fired Moore with cause Wednesday after a university investigation found “credible evidence” he had “engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member,” the school said in a statement.

Moore, who has been held in Washtenaw County Jail since Wednesday, appeared in court via video. The home invasion count is a third-degree felony and is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $2,000 fine. The other two counts are misdemeanors.

While prosecutors stated that Moore “terrorized” the woman after losing his head coaching job, defense attorney Joe Simon said “there’s no evidence to suggest he’s a threat.”

Bond was set at $25,000 with the additional conditions of GPS tether monitoring and orders not to contact the alleged victim or go to the her residence. A probable cause conference was scheduled for Jan. 22. Simon told reporters at the courthouse he expected Moore to post bond Friday.

Moore is married with three young children. He was 17-8 in two seasons as the Wolverines head coach. The team is set to play Texas in the Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31 under interim coach Biff Poggi.

The Saline, Mich., Police Department said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that it had “assisted in locating and detaining” Moore before turning him over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department “for an investigation into potential charges.”

Pittsfield police also released a statement in response to media requests about Moore, although it did not mention him by name. The department stated it responded to a call about an alleged assault at around 4:10 p.m. EST and a suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was being held at the jail pending review of the charges by the county prosecutor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.