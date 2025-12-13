Letters to Sports: Fernando Valenzuela gets their votes for Hall of Fame

Very sad and disappointed to read about Fernando Valenzuela falling very short of necessary Hall of Fame votes. In hindsight, it would have been advisable for the voters to read “Stealing Home” by Erik Nusbaum on the Dodgers having a negative community impact with the decision to move families from Chavez Ravine to make room for their planned stadium.

With the many sports reporting venues now available, the impact of Valenzuela and his immediate success on and off the diamond at that time in growing the Hisapanic fan base to current levels would be much more appreciated.

Valenzuela playing for the Dodgers truly was a “feel good” story in assisting in the healing of our sports and cultural community.

J.R. Flores

Cypress

Whoever heard of the so-called “Contemporary Baseball Era Committee?” Now, whoever heard of Fernando Valenzuela? Just about every sports fan alive! He was a legend. A man that did so much more for baseball and the local community. Fernando is definitely a Hall of Famer in more ways than one!

Marty Zweben

Palos Verdes Estates

As a player maybe Fernando Valenzuela doesn’t quite make the Hall of Fame, but as someone who totally changed our national pastime, he should be a definite YES.

May he RIP.

Fred Wallin

Westlake Village