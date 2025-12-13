Advertisement
Philip Rivers reportedly will start for Colts against Seahawks on Sunday

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers calls from the shotgun during a wild-card playoff game against the Bills.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers calls signals from the shotgun during a wild-card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 9, 2021.
(Brett Carlsen / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff Writer Follow
The return of Philip Rivers is becoming a dadgum reality.

The Indianapolis Colts are planning to add the 44-year-old quarterback to their active roster and start him in Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, according to multiple reports.

Rivers, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and Hall of Fame semifinalist, has not played since calling it a career after the 2020 season. The father of 10 — who is also a grandfather — had been coaching football at St. Michael Catholic High in Fairhope, Ala., where his son is a four-star quarterback recruit.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

‘Let’s freaking go’: Philip Rivers on coming out of retirement to join Colts

Philip Rivers, after working out twice with the Colts, decided he was ready to unretire. What are some of the challenges he’ll need to overcome?

The Colts came calling after starter Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon last Sunday and rookie backup Riley Leonard sustained an undisclosed knee injury. Leonard was a full participant in practice all week and did not have an injury designation Friday, indicating he will be available to play. But Rivers is set to start for a Colts team jockeying with the Rams for the top seed in the NFC.

In deciding to add Rivers to their active roster, the Colts will reset the quarterback’s Hall of Fame eligibility clock because the Chargers legend has to have been retired for at least five years to be considered. Rivers made it clear this week that that’s not a concern.

“It’s a real honor to be mentioned with those other 25 guys, certainly,” Rivers said of being named a semifinalist. “But I’m not holding my breath on that. I hadn’t been counting down the years. With all respect to the Hall, if one day I can be part of that group, it will be special, no question about it. But the extension of that timeline, if that comes to be, was not a factor in my thinking.”

Sam Farmer

