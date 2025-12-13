Washington snags five picks, pummels Boise State in L.A. Bowl

Washington running back Jonah Coleman (1), right, celebrates his six-yard touchdown run with receivers Dezmen Roebuck (81) and Denzel Boston (12) during the L.A. Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Saturday.

Washington and Boise State were locked in a defensive stalement for the first 15 minutes of the L.A. Bowl on Saturday at SoFi Stadium — the last game during the bowl’s short history. Each offense was held to under 60 yards, scoring their only points off of field goals.

But the moment Washington forced an error by the Broncos’ defense, the Huskies called checkmate.

During Washington’s second drive, quarterback Demond Williams Jr. threw the ball down the middle to Denzel Boston. The receiver turned the catch into a 78-yard touchdown, the first big spark during a 38-10 Washington win over Boise State.

The Huskies kept piling on points and limited the Broncos to just three points for most of the matchup.

Jedd Fisch and Washington defensive coordinator Ryan Walters directed an attack that held the Boise State offense to three points up until the fourth quarter. The Huskies intercepted the ball five times. Meanwhile, Williams was 15 of 24 passing for 214 yards and four touchdowns.

Boise State extended its recent futility against Power Four teams, dropping its 10th consecutive game. The Broncos’ last win against a team from a major conference came in 2019 when they defeated Florida State. Their attack was no match for the Huskies’ defense, converting four times on third down and twice on fourth down.

With an opportunity to score in the fourth quarter, Boise State’s Max Cutforth threw a pass intended for Chase Penry, who was waiting in the end zone. Instead, the ball was intercepted by Washington’s Leroy Bryant.

Boise State’s drought ended when Cutforth threw an eight-yard touchdown pass with 1:18 left in the game.

It was a little too late for any of Bronco fans to see it happen.