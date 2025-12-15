Packers star Micah Parsons is out for season with torn ACL, MRI confirms

Green Bay Packers’ Micah Parsons clutches his knee after a non-contact injury during the second half of a game against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 14.

An MRI has confirmed that Green Bay Packers star edge rusher Micah Parsons suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a non-contact play Sunday against the Denver Broncos, according to multiple media sources.

Parsons, a four-time Pro Bowl selection who was acquired from the Dallas Cowboys in August, will miss the rest of the season.

“I may be sidelined, but I am not defeated,” Parsons wrote Monday on X. “This injury is my greatest test—a moment God allowed to strengthen my testimony. I believe He walks with me through this storm and chose me for this fight because He knew my heart could carry it.

“I’m deeply grateful to the Packers organization and my teammates for their unwavering support, love, and belief in me during this season. I trust His timing, His plan, and His purpose. I will rise again.”

During the third quarter of Green Bay’s 34-26 loss to the Broncos, Parsons was chasing Denver quarterback Bo Nix when he suddenly pulled up and fell down. Asked after the game about the possibility that Parsons tore an ACL, coach Matt LaFleur simply said: “It doesn’t look good. I’ll leave it at that.”

The loss dropped Green Bay (9-4-1) from the top of the NFC West to the No. 7 spot in the NFC playoff standings. The Packers have a key divisional matchup with the Chicago Bears (10-4) on Saturday.

Parsons spent his first four seasons with the Cowboys but requested a trade during a contract dispute. The Packers acquired him on Aug. 28, sending Dallas their first-round picks for 2026 and 2027 as well as veteran defensive lineman Kenny Clark.

He finishes the season with 12.5 sacks.

Parsons was the second major NFL star to tear an ACL on Sunday afternoon. Earlier in the day, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered the same injury to the same knee during a 16-13 loss to the Chargers.