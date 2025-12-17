Snoop Dogg to host ‘Holiday Halftime Party’ during Lions-Vikings Christmas Day game on Netflix

Snoop Dogg attends the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Inglewood.

Snoop Dogg knows what you want for Christmas.

More Snoop Dogg.

The rapper and pop culture icon will perform during the halftime show at the Detroit Lions-Minnesota Vikings game in Minneapolis on Dec. 25 as part of Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday streaming event.

Dubbed “Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party,” the show will feature hit songs, special guests and holiday cheer, Netflix said in a news release.

“NFL, Netflix and your uncle Snoop on Christmas Day? We’re servin’ up music, love and good vibes for the whole world to enjoy,” Snoop Dogg said in the news release. “That’s the kind of holiday magic Santa can’t fit in a bag.”

On Tuesday, Netflix dropped an announcement video for the halftime show. In what may or may not be a hint at the identity of one of the special guests, funk legend George Clinton narrates the clip. At one point, the Parliament-Funkadelic leader utters, “bow wow wow, yippie yo yippie yay” — a line from his 1982 solo hit “Atomic Dog” that Snoop has used in multiple songs.

The once-polarizing gangsta rapper born as Calvin Broadus has become a beloved and ubiquitous mainstream personality. In the last few days alone, he could be seen on prime time TV as a judge on “The Voice” and rapping during the “Monday Night Football” intro.

Last week, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced that Snoop has been named Team USA’s first-ever honorary coach for the Milano Cortina Games in February. Snoop will also serve as a special correspondent during NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics, a role he also had during the 2024 Paris Games.

In April, Snoop was named as one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2025.

Snoop has had a number of holiday-themed endeavors, including the 1996 song “Santa Claus Goes Straight to the Ghetto,” the 2008 compilation album “Christmas in the Dogghouse,” and the 2020 single “Doggy Dogg Christmas.” He also performed a “Winter Wonderland”/”Here Comes Santa Claus” mashup with Anna Kendrick in 2015’s “Pitch Perfect 2.”

Netflix will stream two NFL games on Christmas day. The Dallas Cowboys will play the Washington Commanders at 10 a.m. PST, with Kelly Clarkson performing before the game. The Lions-Vikings game starts at 1:30 p.m. PST.