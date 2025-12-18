Retired NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and family among seven killed in plane crash

Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and members of his family died in a plane crash Thursday.

Former race driver Greg Biffle and members of his family were among seven people who died in a plane crash Thursday in North Carolina, state police said.

The business jet erupted into a large fire when it hit the ground while trying to land at Statesville Regional Airport, about 45 miles north of Charlotte.

Flight records show the plane was registered to a company run by Biffle.

“Although the post-crash fire prevents us from releasing a definitive list of the occupants at this time, it is believed that Mr. Gregory Biffle and members of his immediate family were occupants of the airplane,” state police said.

Biffle, 55, won more than 50 races across NASCAR’s three circuits, including 19 at the Cup Series level. He also won the Trucks Series championship in 2000 and the Xfinity Series title in 2002.

Golfers playing next to the airport were shocked as they witnessed the disaster, even dropping to the ground at the Lakewood Golf Club while the plane was overhead. The ninth hole was covered with debris.

“We were like, ‘Oh my gosh! That’s way too low,’” said Joshua Green of Mooresville. “It was scary.”

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were investigating. AccuWeather says there was some drizzle and clouds at the time of the crash.

The plane took off from the airport shortly after 10 a.m. but then returned and was attempting to land there, according to tracking data posted by FlightAware.com.

The plane had planned to fly later from Sarasota, Fla., to Treasure Cay International Airport in the Bahamas before returning to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and then to Statesville by evening, data showed.

Video from WSOC-TV showed first responders rushing onto the runway as flames burned near scattered wreckage from the plane. The airport’s website states that it offers corporate aviation facilities for Fortune 500 companies and several NASCAR teams.