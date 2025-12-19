Myles Jack, former UCLA star, charged with deadly conduct after falling from 2nd-floor window in Texas

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Former UCLA star Myles Jack was arrested on suspicion of deadly conduct Tuesday after an incident in which Texas police say he fell from a second-story window.

The former Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker faces charges of deadly conduct, including the third-degree felony of discharge of a firearm and the Class-A misdemeanor of discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities.

The Frisco Police Department said in a news release that officers visited a residence Tuesday at approximately 5:40 a.m. in response to a welfare concern and upon arrival heard gunshots from inside. A perimeter was established and several nearby residences were evacuated as the area was secured.

During the incident, a second-story window was broken and Jack climbed outside, then fell to the ground. He was taken into custody at 7:12 a.m. and transported to a hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the fall. A search of the residence found no one else inside.

Charges were filed with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office. Jail records show Jack posted $100,000 bail. The investigation remains ongoing and no further details have been released.

Jack was a standout linebacker for the Bruins who also saw significant playing time at running back. He was named the Pac-12 freshman player of the year on defense and offense in 2013. After a knee injury ended his college career three games into his junior season, Jack was selected by the Jaguars in the second round of the 2016 draft. He played six seasons with the Jaguars and two with the Steelers.

In 2023, Jack and his mother, LaSonjia Jack, were announced as the majority owners of the Allen Americans, an ECHL minor league hockey team in the Ottawa Senators organization.