Advertisement
Sports

Myles Jack, former UCLA star, charged with deadly conduct after falling from 2nd-floor window in Texas

UCLA linebacker Myles Jack lifts his helmet and looks off to the side as he stands on the field with a group of teammates
UCLA linebacker Myles Jack (30) plays against Virginia on Sept. 5, 2015, at the Rose Bowl.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-OCTOBER 10, 2018: Charles Schilken, digital editor, Los Angeles Times
By Chuck Schilken
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Former UCLA star Myles Jack was arrested on suspicion of deadly conduct Tuesday after an incident in which Texas police say he fell from a second-story window.

The former Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker faces charges of deadly conduct, including the third-degree felony of discharge of a firearm and the Class-A misdemeanor of discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities.

The Frisco Police Department said in a news release that officers visited a residence Tuesday at approximately 5:40 a.m. in response to a welfare concern and upon arrival heard gunshots from inside. A perimeter was established and several nearby residences were evacuated as the area was secured.

Advertisement

During the incident, a second-story window was broken and Jack climbed outside, then fell to the ground. He was taken into custody at 7:12 a.m. and transported to a hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the fall. A search of the residence found no one else inside.

Dr. Julio Frenk, the next chancellor of UCLA listens to questions at a news conference, Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

UCLA Sports

Chancellor Julio Frenk’s warm embrace of UCLA sports is a needed, welcome change

The comments by UCLA chancellor Julio Frenk were heartening for anyone who cares about Bruins athletics.

Charges were filed with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office. Jail records show Jack posted $100,000 bail. The investigation remains ongoing and no further details have been released.

Jack was a standout linebacker for the Bruins who also saw significant playing time at running back. He was named the Pac-12 freshman player of the year on defense and offense in 2013. After a knee injury ended his college career three games into his junior season, Jack was selected by the Jaguars in the second round of the 2016 draft. He played six seasons with the Jaguars and two with the Steelers.

Advertisement

In 2023, Jack and his mother, LaSonjia Jack, were announced as the majority owners of the Allen Americans, an ECHL minor league hockey team in the Ottawa Senators organization.

More to Read

SportsUCLA SportsThe LatestCrime & Courts

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement
Advertisement