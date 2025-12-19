Natalia Bryant gets new restraining order against alleged stalker with added protection for family

Natalia Bryant has been granted a new restraining order against an alleged stalker that now includes protection for her family members.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Natalia Bryant has been given a renewal of a restraining order against a man who the daughter of late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant says has been stalking her since she was a minor.

Bryant’s civil restraining order against Dwayne Kemp was renewed Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court and will expire on Dec. 15, 2030. It was modified to include protection for Bryant’s mother, Vanessa, and her sisters Bianka, 9, and Capri, 6.

Kemp has been ordered to stay at least 200 yards away from Bryant, her mother and her sisters as well as from Bryant’s home, work, school and vehicle. Among other restrictions, Kemp is not allowed to contact Bryant in any way, directly or indirectly, and he can not attempt to obtain her address or location.

Advertisement

Sports Natalia Bryant makes her debut as a creative director with Lakers short film Natalia Bryant, the oldest daughter of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, was the creative director for a new short film released by the team. She graduated from USC’s film school in May.

The original restraining order, issued Dec. 15, 2022, was set to expire Monday. In her initial filing, Bryant alleged that Kemp started to harass her on social media in 2020 when she was 17 and he was 30. She said that she had never met Kemp, but he had started sending her messages on Instagram as though they were in a relationship. The filing also noted that Kemp was a gun enthusiast who posted videos of himself purchasing a rifle, leaving Bryant to feel unsafe.

Bryant filed a request to renew the restraining order last month.

“Kemp continues to pose a credible threat to Bryant and her family members,” the filing states, mentioning that Kemp had violating the restraining order Aug. 24 “by attending an event organized by Bryant and her employer, with the intent to contact Bryant directly or indirectly.”

The same incident was detailed in Bryant’s request to modify the restraining order to include her family members, which was also filed in November.

Advertisement

“At the August 24th event, Kemp brought flowers that he intended to give directly to Ms. Bryant, but when he could not locate her, he instead attempted to deliver the flowers to Ms. Bryant’s mother, Vanessa Bryant, with the intention that those flowers be delivered to Ms. Bryant,” the document states.

“Kemp’s effort to contact Ms. Bryant indirectly through her immediate family member, namely her mother, demonstrates his continued fixation and complete disregard for the CHRO’s prohibitions. Upon encountering security, Kemp admitted his conduct would violate the CHRO, but Kemp stated that his conduct was now permissible because he believed (mistakenly) that the order had expired. ...

“Kemp’s statement indicates his intent to engage in prohibited conduct absent the order’s protections, thus presenting a continuing threat to Ms. Bryant and her family.”

The filing added: “Vanessa Bryant, Bianka Bella Bryant, and Capri Bryant are at risk due to their close relationship with Ms. Bryant and their presence at events where she works or appears. Kemp’s violation on August 24, 2025, demonstrates his willingness to approach Ms. Bryant’s family members, placing them in direct jeopardy.”

The incident was reported to the Los Angeles Police Department as a violation of a restraining order.

Bryant graduated from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts in May. In October, she made her debut as a creative director with a 70-second film for the Lakers called “Forever Iconic: Purple and Gold Always.”