Letters to Sports: No defense for the Rams, or Bill Plaschke’s prediction

Once again, Bill Plaschke has literally jinxed another Southern California sports team with his proclamation questions regarding the Rams:
Who’s going to beat them?
Who’s going to stop the unstoppable offense?
Who’s going to score on the persistent defense?
Who’s going to outwit the coaching genius?
I have the answers, and it’s not just Seattle. It’s their special teams, their defensive backs and it’s coach Sean McVay’s play-calling. Well, maybe the referees … but that’s for another day.
Thanks again for the poison-pen article, Bill.
Gary Grayson
Ventura
Just four days after Bill Plaschke promised that the Rams would win the Super Bowl, the team blew a big lead and lost in a stinker to the Seahawks. Like my mother told me when I was a kid: Be honest, respect others, and bet against Plaschke — you’ll win every time!
Jack Wolf
Westwood
Can we quit the Rams praise now? They can’t tackle anyone that gets past the line of scrimmage. Coach Sean McKay and defensive coordinator Chris Shula went into a shell as the Rams lost the game to the Seahawks and any chance of a long playoff run.
Russell Hosaka
Torrance
How many more times do we need to see Emmanuel Forbes chasing a receiver because of a blown coverage or missing an assignment and giving up a big play. The secondary is the weak link in the Rams defense and he’s absolutely a broken link. Chris Shula, please put someone else back there. The mascot Rampage would be a better choice than Forbes.
Doug Vikser
Manhattan Beach
Bill Plaschke writes of the Rams: “Who’s going to score on the persistent defense?” Maybe the Lions with 34 points?
William P. Bekkala
West Hollywood
Bill Plaschke’s Rams encomium is puzzling. During the course of the game I watched, Detroit moved through the Rams defense like Sherman through Georgia. This was, at best, park football. The first team that exploits the Rams defense as the Lions did and consistently moves the ball on offense will defeat the Rams.
Skip Nevell
Eugene, Ore.
Just when the Rams thought that they solved their kicking situation, they lost another game because of a missed field goal. After the game, they must have been kicking themselves.
Jeff Hershow
Woodland Hills
It looks like the Bills are going to win the Super Bowl, because Plaschke wrote, “The Bills? Not ever.”
Vaughn Hardenberg
Westwood
Those who think what the Dodgers are doing is sound financial decision-making only have to look a little in front of their noses. The Dodgers have now committed over a billion dollars in deferred salary. What happens when that bill becomes due? They will commit another billion in the same buy-it-now, pay-it-later mode.
Other teams can’t and shouldn’t follow this lead, which eventually fans pay for in higher prices for everything Dodger related. We will have their management to thank for the impending 2027 MLB labor stoppage and no baseball at that time.
Bob Goldstone
Corona Del Mar
Just when you think that things could not possibly get any worse in Westwood, UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond adds five more years to Mick Cronin’s contract.
Fred Wallin
Westlake Village
Kudos to the Knicks for apparently deciding not to hang a banner to signify their NBA Cup championship, despite not winning a title since 1973, whereas the Lakers have won 11 since that time. Hopefully new ownership of the Lakers will reverse course and take down the Lakers’ barren banner for their 2023 Cup championship.
Ken Feldman
Tarzana
