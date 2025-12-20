Miami proves it belongs in CFP with win at Texas A&M

Miami receiver Malachi Toney beats the Texas A&M defense to the goal line for the tiebreaking touchdown Saturday in a College Football Playoff first-round game.

Malachi Toney’s tiebreaking 11-yard touchdown reception with less than two minutes left lifted No. 10-seeded Miami to a 10-3 win over No. 7 Texas A&M on Saturday in a College Football Playoff opener at College Station, Texas.

Mark Fletcher Jr. had a career-high 172 yards rushing to help the Hurricanes (11-2) advance to the Cotton Bowl to face No. 2 Ohio State on Dec. 31.

Miami has won five straight since dropping two of three games.

“Forty-plus days ago, we were lower than low and found a way to just bring a different level of energy every single day and lift each other and the program up,” coach Mario Cristobal said. “And here we are with a chance to keep playing, and that’s all that matters now, 1-0.”

Toney’s big play came a series after what looked a devastating mistake for the freshman. Toney made a reception, but Dalton Brooks knocked the ball out and Daymion Sanford recovered it on the Texas A&M 47 with about seven minutes to go. Teammates surrounded a visibly upset Toney on the bench, encouraging him and trying to keep him positive.

“You saw the entire team just go right to him after the fumble,” Cristobal said. “Everybody trusts him. A lot of the reason why we are here today is his playmaking ability... they knew that there was going to be some more football to be played, and he was going to be a big part of the reason why we were going to have a chance to pull out the game.”

He and Miami’s offense got another chance when Rueben Bain Jr. sacked Marcel Reed on two of three plays on the ensuing drive to force a punt.

A career-best 56-yard run by Fletcher on the first play of the next drive got the Hurricanes to the Texas A&M 30 with about three minutes to go. Miami used four more runs by Fletcher to get into scoring position before Toney took the short toss from Carson Beck and dashed into the end zone.

The Aggies had a chance to tie it after that, but Bryce Fitzgerald intercepted Reed for the second time — this time in the end zone — to end it.

The Hurricanes used a suffocating defensive performance to stifle Texas A&M’s powerful offense, which entered the game averaging 36.3 points a game. They harassed Reed into a mistake-filled performance that included a first-quarter fumble along with the interceptions. They sacked him seven times and flushed him out of the pocket and forced him to try to make tough throws again and again.

He was 25 for 39 for 257 yards but was unable to get the Aggies in the end zone for the first time this season.

After getting the last at-large bid in the playoff, the Hurricanes move on with a chance to win their first national championship since 2001 in their first appearance in the CFP.

Carter Davis missed three field goals in gusty win after missing only two before Saturday. His 21-yard kick early in the third quarter got Miami on the board after the first scoreless first half in CFP history.

It was a disappointing playoff debut for Texas A&M (11-2), which lost to rival Texas in its regular-season finale after opening the season with 11 consecutive wins.

Beck, in his first season at Miami after a transfer from Georgia, was 14 for 20 for a season-low 103 yards.

Etc.

Arizona State signed football coach Kenny Dillingham to a five-year contract extension that will raise his average annual salary to $7.5 million, a person familiar with the contract told the Associated Press. The deal also will increase Arizona State’s salary pool for assistant coaches to $11 million, one of the highest in the Big 12. … Dalten Van Pelt rushed for 144 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown, Jackson Waring threw a tiebreaking touchdown pass, and undefeated Grand View (Iowa) beat Keiser (Florida) 22-16 on Saturday for its second straight NAIA championship. Grand View (14- 0) defeated Keiser (12-1) in last year’s title game 35-7.