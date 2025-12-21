Advertisement
The 50 most-read Los Angeles Times Sports stories of 2025

A look at the top stories in sports in 2025.
(Gina Ferazzi, Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff

From the Dodgers’ second straight World Series triumph to the Lakers trading for Luka Doncic, 2025 provided plenty of big moments for Los Angeles sports fans.

Here’s a look at the 50 most-read Los Angeles Times sports stories of 2025.

Toronto, Ontario, Canada November 1, 2025: The Los Angeles Dodgers hold.

In a World Series finale for the ages, Dodgers cement their dynasty in win over Blue Jays

In an 11-inning thriller, the Dodgers rallied behind home runs from Miguel Rojas and Will Smith to defeat the Blue Jays 5-4 in Game 7 of the World Series.

Jockey Junior Alvarado celebrates after riding Sovereignty to victory in the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Sovereignty surges past race favorite Journalism to win the 151st Kentucky Derby

Sovereignty follows prerace favorite Journalism to the front before passing him down the final stretch to win the 2025 Kentucky Derby in muddy conditions.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 23: A general overall aerial view of the Rose Bowl.

Rose Bowl files lawsuit accusing UCLA of trying to move football games to SoFi Stadium

The City of Pasadena and the company that operates the Rose Bowl file a lawsuit to prevent UCLA from trying to get out of its football contract with the stadium.

Trevor Bauer looks to home plate and raises his leg as he starts to throw the ball during a Mexican Baseball League game

Judge orders woman who accused ex-Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer of sexual assault to pay damages by default

Trevor Bauer was awarded more than $300,000 in damages after alleging Lindsey Hill violated their settlement agreement. Hill did not contest the claim.

Toronto, Ontario, Canada. October, 24, 2025: Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Addison Barger.

Dodgers’ biggest weakness exploited by Blue Jays in World Series Game 1 loss

The Dodgers’ bullpen has been a source of frustration for the team all season, and the Toronto Blue Jays exploited it to the fullest in an 11-4 World Series Game 1 win.

Alijah Arenas of Chatsworth scored 31 points in semifinal win over Palisades.

USC recruit Alijah Arenas, son of Gilbert Arenas, in coma after Cybertruck crash

Chatsworth High star and USC commit Alijah Arenas was injured in an auto crash involving a Tesla Cybertruck that left him hospitalized.

Los Angeles, CA October 27, 2025: Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman.

Freddie Freeman is Dodgers’ World Series walk-off hero again in 18-inning marathon win

Freddie Freeman hits a leadoff home run in the 18th inning as the Dodgers defeat the Toronto Blue Jays to take a 2-1 lead in the World Series.

Lakers center Elden Campbell (41) pulls in a rebound in front of Rockets center Hakeem Olajuwon (34) during a game in 1997.

Former Laker Elden Campbell, known for his effortless style, dies at 57

Former Lakers center Elden Campbell, who played 8 ½ seasons of his 15-year NBA career with Los Angeles, has died.

Bronny and LeBron James warm up before an NBA basketball game

LeBron and Bronny James file response to car crash lawsuit, denying ‘each and every allegation’

Father-son Lakers teammates LeBron and Bronny James denied ‘each and every allegation’ made in a lawsuit tying them to a 2022 car crash in the Antelope Valley.

From left, Jason Whitlock, left Stephen A. Smith and Marcellus Wiley.

These 3 talking heads worked at Fox Sports and have something to say about Skip Bayless, Joy Taylor lawsuit

The three sports talk voices, who all once worked at Fox Sports, discuss a hairstylist’s lawsuit against Skip Bayless, Joy Taylor and Charlie Dixon.

Ex-Patriots coach Bill Belichick is on the left with girlfriend Jordon Hudson on the right at the red carpet of an NFL event.

Why Bill Belichick didn’t talk about how he met girlfriend Jordon Hudson in ‘awkward’ CBS interview

Bill Belichick says he appeared on ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ to promote his new book, not talk about how the 73-year-old met his girlfriend, 24-year-old Jordon Hudson.

Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 31, 2025: Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts.

Facing elimination, Dodgers force Game 7 with dramatic World Series victory over Blue Jays

Mookie Betts busts out of his slump and Kiké Hernández executes an incredible game-ending double play as the Dodgers prevail in Game 6 of the World Series.

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani watches his second home run clear the right-field pavilion roof at Dodger Stadium.

Shohei Ohtani’s historic performances send Dodgers back to World Series

Shohei Ohtani becomes the first player to hit three home runs and strike out 10 batters in a game as the Dodgers sweep the Brewers in the NLCS to reach the World Series.

Dodgers fans celebrate after Kiké Hernández hit a home run during Game 1 of the World Series on Oct. 25.
Voices

Hernández: Cowardly Dodgers remain silent as ICE raids terrorize their fans

The Dodgers have declined to release a statement in support of their fans protesting ICE raids that have ripped apart families in Southern California.

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani reacts after striking out with the bases loaded against Toronto at Dodger Stadium.

Dave Roberts criticizes Shohei Ohtani after Dodgers’ frustrating loss to Blue Jays

Blake Treinen and Alex Vesia gave up three homers in the span of six batters and Shohei Ohtani strikes out at a critical moment in a 5-4 loss to Toronto.

Cooper Lutkenhaus, left, reacts as Donavan Brazier wins the men's 800-meter final.

‘Most impressive athletic feat ever’: 16-year-old Texan sets world record in 800 meters

Cooper Lutkenhaus, 16, set a world U18 record in the 800 meters with an electric stretch run at the U.S. Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Ore.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 14, 2025: Singer and social media personality Nezza.

Nezza says she sang national anthem in Spanish at Dodger Stadium against team’s wishes

Singer and social media star Nezza posted on TikTok that she sang national anthem in Spanish at Dodger Stadium despite the team’s objections.

Denver Broncos consultant John Elway looks on against the Houston Texans

Jeff Sperbeck dies after falling out of golf cart reportedly driven by John Elway in Southern California

Jeff Sperbeck, a longtime friend and business partner to Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway, has died after falling from a golf cart reportedly driven by Elway in La Quinta, Calif.

Jockey Junior Alvarado reacts aboard Sovereignty (2), as he crosses the finish line.

Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty wins the Belmont Stakes, beating Journalism again

Sovereignty surges ahead of Journalism to win the 157th running of the Belmont Stakes in a similar repeat of how the race unfolded in the Kentucky Derby.

Los Angeles, CA, October, 28, 2025:Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani.

After 18-inning classic, Dodgers struggle in World Series Game 4 loss to Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homers off Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers are limited to six hits in a 6-2 loss that means the World Series will be decided in Toronto.

Kai Trump, granddaughter of President Donald Trump, watches his putt on the 10th hole during a pro-am for The Annika LPGA golf tournament, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Belleair, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Kai Trump’s first-round score at the LPGA Tour’s Annika tournament? Don’t ask

Kai Trump, 18, is competing in the LPGA Tour Annika event on a sponsor exemption. It has been criticized as a publicity stunt, which no one at the tournament disputes.

A smiling Venus Williams hugs doubles partner Hailey Baptiste, whose back is to the camera, on court

Venus Williams confirms engagement to actor Andrea Preti after victory in comeback at D.C. Open

At 45, Venus Williams became the second-oldest woman to win a tour-level singles match, behind Martina Navratilova. Afterward, she confirmed her engagement to actor Andrea Preti.

Hulk Hogan rips his shirt before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Hulk Hogan got booed out of the building on WWE’s Netflix debut

Hulk Hogan, who helped pro wrestling reach new heights of popularity, was booed out of the building on “Monday Night Raw.”

LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA NOVEMBER 3, 2025 -- Fans lined the streets of downtown Los Angeles for the Dodgers World Championship Parade and Celebration. The Dodgers are the first team to win back-to-back World Series titles since the Yankees did it in 1998. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

‘Back-to-back, baby!’ Los Angeles Dodgers’ victory parade fills downtown with fans

Thousands of Dodgers fans filled downtown Los Angeles to celebrate the team’s World Series victory.

William Byron celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race.

William Byron goes from ninth to first on final lap to win Daytona 500

William Byron was sitting in ninth place heading into the final lap of overtime when a late crash allows him to take his second straight Daytona 500 win.

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman embraces third baseman Max Muncy after the Dodgers held on to win Game 2 of the NLDS.
Voices

Hernández: The Phillies are done, and the Dodgers’ path to the World Series looks clear

Technically, the Dodgers still have to close out their NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. They still have to win the NL Championship Series. But they will.

SANTA ANA, CALIF. - OPCT. 7, 2022. St. John Bosco head coach Jason Negro watches his team warm up before the game against Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium on Friday night, Oct. 7, 2022. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro embezzled money, paid football players’ tuition in cash, lawsuit alleges

A lawsuit filed by three ex-St. John Bosco High employees alleges that coach Jason Negro embezzled money from the Catholic school and had assistants pay players’ tuition in cash.

Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez walks on the field before a 2023 game between the Rams and Seahawks in Seattle.

Former USC quarterback Mark Sanchez arrested for alleged role in stabbing

Mark Sanchez, currently a Fox Sports analyst, was stabbed during a fight overnight in downtown Indianapolis. Police have arrested him for three misdemeanors.

Toronto, Ontario, Canada. October, 25, 2025: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s complete-game repeat a brilliant oddity ripped from a bygone era

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the first Dodgers pitcher in nearly 40 years to throw back-to-back complete games in the playoffs in a 5-1 win over the Blue Jays in Game 2 of the World Series.

Times columnist Bill Plaschke stands outside his Altadena home, one of the few in his area that survived wildfires.
Voices

Plaschke: The unbearable guilt of losing nothing — and everything — in the Altadena wildfire

L.A. Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke feels equally grateful and guilty that his home in Altadena was spared as wildfire ravaged his neighborhood.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 4: Sports commentator and television personality.

Skip Bayless accused of offering Fox Sports hairstylist $1.5 million for sex

Noushin Faraji has accused ex-Fox Sports host Skip Bayless of making unwanted sexual advances toward her, including offering the hairstylist $1.5 million to have sex with him, a lawsuit states.

Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) reacts to a call during the first half.

Lakers’ trade for Charlotte’s Mark Williams rescinded after failed physical

The Lakers’ hopes of pairing Mark Williams with newly acquired star Luka Doncic have fallen through in the wake of the Charlotte center failing his physical.

Mayor Karen Bass holds the official Olympic flag as it returns to L.A. for the first time in 40 years on Aug. 12, 2024.

It’s too late for buyer’s remorse. Why L.A. can’t back out of hosting 2028 Olympics

Despite mounting pressure to move the 2028 Olympics, steep financial penalties and historical precedent make it unlikely host L.A. could back out.

Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis side by side

Lakers acquire Luka Doncic from Mavericks for Anthony Davis in blockbuster trade

The Lakers acquire Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a first-round pick.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Dustin May throws during a baseball spring training workout.

One bite of salad derailed Dustin May’s return to Dodgers. He’s thankful to be back

Dodgers pitcher Dustin May talks about how he sustained a serious tear in his esophagus that derailed his hopes of returning to the mound last season.

Quarterback Jaden O'Neal of Narbonne celebrates a victory over Cathedral last month in a nonleague game.

Bishop Montgomery forfeits 2025 football season amid ties to booster who paid parents

Brett Steigh said during a podcast that he paid parents to secure football transfers at Narbonne and St. Bernard and is now assisting Bishop Montgomery.

Toronto, Ontario, Canada. October, 24, 2025: The Los Angeles Dodgers bench during Game one of the World Series between the Los Angeles Angeles and the Toronto Blue Jays at Roger Centre on Friday, October 24, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Voices

Plaschke: After Dodgers’ disastrous World Series Game 1 loss, doubt has crept in

The Blue Jays didn’t just win Game 1, they hammered the Dodgers into a maple-leafy pulp, battering their ace and bruising their ego and sending a message.

Andy Pages celebrates with Teoscar Hernández and Max Muncy after beating the Phillies.

Dodgers defeat Phillies in a wild, instant-classic walk-off to reach the NLCS

A bases-loaded throwing error to home plate by Phillies reliever Orion Kerkering in the 11th inning allows the Dodgers to take a series-clinching 2-1 win.

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Trevor Megill, left and catcher William Contreras.
Voices

Shaikin: Why the small-market Milwaukee Brewers might be America’s team

The Milwaukee Brewers have nearly the same record as the high-spending Dodgers and might be an underdog worth rooting for amid baseball’s competitive balance wars.

Los Angeles, CA October 29, 2025: Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman.

Dodgers’ offensive woes send them into a World Series tailspin with Game 5 loss

Toronto starter Trey Yesavage holds the Dodgers to just three hits and Blake Snell struggles as the Blue Jays take a 6-1 win in Game 5 and a 3-2 series lead.

Los Angeles, California November 26, 2024-UCLA's Aday Mara grabs a loose ball against Southern Utah.

In a massive setback for UCLA, 7-3 center Aday Mara will not return next season

UCLA 7-foot-3 center Aday Mara, who proved to be one of the biggest game-changers for the Bruins last season, has decided to leave Westwood.

Long Beach, CA - May 18: Mater Dei varsity football head coach Raul Lara coaches.

Bishop Montgomery forfeits football game to No. 1 Mater Dei

Bishop Montgomery pulls out of a scheduled game against the Monarchs after problems in Hawaii.

Los Angeles, CA - March 20: Lakers guard Bronny James, #9, right, drives to the hoop as Bucks guard AJ Green, #20 defends in the first half at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Voices

Plaschke: I was wrong. Drafting Bronny James was a win for the Lakers

Times columnist Bill Plaschke, like many once a critic of the Lakers drafting LeBron James’ oldest son, looks back on his rookie year as an ingenious move.

Trinity Rodman wears a blue sleeveless top and carries a bottle of water as she walks in the stands at Wimbledon

Trinity Rodman wants Wimbledon announcers to stop talking about her dad

U.S. soccer star Trinity Rodman has been attending Wimbledon to support her boyfriend, Ben Shelton. She’d prefer that her father, NBA legend Dennis Rodman, not be mentioned during the tennis coverage.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws a pass during.

With Chargers back in San Diego, players hope to win back their traditional fan base

Eight years after the Chargers left San Diego, the organization is reintroducing itself to the city with two days of training camp this week.

PASADENA CA - SEPTEMBER 12, 2025: UCLA Bruins head coach Deshaun Foster.

UCLA fires football coach DeShaun Foster after winless start to season

UCLA has fired football coach DeShaun Foster in the wake of a 35-10 loss to New Mexico that sent the Bruins to 0-3 on the season.

Los Angeles, CA, Monday, March 24, 2025 - USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) crumbles.

JuJu Watkins’ season-ending injury casts shadow over USC advancing to Sweet 16

JuJu Watkins sustains a season-ending knee injury while driving to the basket during a win over Mississippi State in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Leslie Moch and Lydia Jiminez participate in a boxing class for people with Parkinson's disease at Kaizen Martial Arts
Voices

Plaschke: I’m fighting Parkinson’s one punch at a time

Times columnist Bill Plaschke writes about his experience taking a boxing class to help fight Parkinson’s disease symptoms.

Los Angeles, CA, Tuesday, April 23, 2024 - Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.
Voices

Plaschke: Is LeBron James next? Trading Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic is a great first step

The Lakers dealt their murky present for an awe-inspiring future, and now you have to wonder, with the NBA trade deadline just four days away, are they done?

Los Angeles Rams long snapper Jake McQuaide (44) during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Ex-Rams long snapper Jake McQuaide disrupts church by demanding answers in porn scandal

Police escorted ex-Rams Pro Bowl long snapper Jake McQuaide from an Ohio church after he questioned an official about computer porn rumors.

Favorite Sports stories of 2025.

Stars leaving L.A., leadership lessons and fighting Parkinson’s: Our favorite 2025 sports stories

The Times’ sports reporting staff selects their favorite story from 2025, a showcase of stories that hold a special place with 17 writers.

