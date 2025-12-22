Advertisement
Stars leaving L.A., leadership lessons and fighting Parkinson’s: Our favorite 2025 sports stories

Favorite Sports stories of 2025.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times; Associated Press; Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
1

There are no shortage of year-end lists that employ metrics — unique visitors, page views, minutes spent — to measure the most popular stories of the year.

The most enjoyable lists, however, are less quantifiable and divined instead by the writers themselves and what they have found most rewarding.

The following 17 Times staff writers and columnists, listed alphabetically, share their favorite sports stories from 2025.

2

Kevin Baxter

Why these stories stuck with me: I actually have two stories from 2025 that I think rise a little above the daily noise, yet in a strange way they are related. The first is about baseball’s one-hit wonders, players who played just one game in the major leagues but have seen that appearance shape the rest of their lives. The second is about former Dodger Mike Davis, who spent 10 years in the big leagues but has seen his career defined by one plate appearance, one which ended in the best-remembered walk in the team’s history.

Pittsburgh Pirates bench coach Jeff Banister (28) walks in the dugout before the start of Game 2 of baseball's National League division series between the Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, Oct. 4, 2013, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Dodgers

‘We’re not guaranteed 3,000 at-bats.’ What it’s like to have a one-game MLB career

There are 1,519 players whose big-league career lasted just one game, according to the Baseball Reference website. Here are some of their stories and what happened after.

Former Dodgers outfielder Mike Davis smiles while standing beside his youth baseball team after practice on Sept. 24.

Dodgers

Former Dodger Mike Davis wants to be remembered for more than a well-timed walk

Former Dodgers outfielder Mike Davis, a key factor in Kirk Gibson’s iconic walk-off World Series home run, has found peace coaching youth baseball.

3

Ben Bolch

Why this story stuck with me: This story captured a sliver of the irreverent joy that Bill Walton brought to everyone he touched, including me.

Television announcer Bill Walton acknowledges fans at an NCAA college basketball game.

UCLA Sports

Long after he dominated for his beloved Bruins, Bill Walton never stopped making UCLA feel special

UCLA players and people around the team share their fondest memories of Bill Walton, whose life will be honored before Sunday’s game against Ohio State.

4

Eduard Cauich

Why this story stuck with me: Lizbeth Ovalle’s story is one of my favorites because this year she became the player with the highest transfer fee ever paid by a women’s soccer team. She is from Mexico, a country where women’s soccer still faces many disadvantages compared to the men’s league. Ovalle represents how women’s soccer is gaining relevance worldwide, even in places where support has been limited. Earlier in her career, at age 14, she endured 10-hour bus rides to train with the Mexican national team, receiving no pay beyond transportation. The Orlando Pride player recently won the 2025 FIFA Marta Award (FIFA Goal of the Year) for her stunning acrobatic goal, known as the “reverse scorpion kick,” while playing in Liga MX with Tigres.

CORRECTS ID TO LIZBETH NOT JACQUELINE - Mexico midfielder Lizbeth Ovalle (11) celebrates her goal with forward Mayra Pelayo during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup women's soccer tournament quarterfinal against Paraguay, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Angel City FC

Ten-hour commute pays off as Mexican star Lizbeth Ovalle signs record contract

Mexican striker Lizbeth Ovalle became the most expensive player in women’s professional soccer history when she transferred from Tigres to Orlando Pride.

5

John Cherwa

Why this story stuck with me: The fun of doing this story is talking to the 20-plus industry executives and experts to find out what would happen to racing nationally if California horse racing were to go away. The story received a lot of attention and even got some attention from NBC, the network that covers the Kentucky Derby. As a reporter, one of the fun challenges is to distill tens of thousands of interview words into a story that makes sense. So, thanks to the Times editors who allowed the story to be of magazine length.

Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. reacts as he rides White Abarrio to win the Breeders' Cup on Nov. 4 at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia

Sports

Inside California horse racing’s complex problems that could hurt the sport nationwide

Declining purses, field sizes and foal crops puts California racing in trouble. But if racing in California dies, can the rest of the country succeed?

6

Jad El Reda

Why this story stuck with me: In a rare visit to Reno, Nev., I spoke with Canelo Álvarez, who showed great pride as he reflected on two decades of building an extraordinary career — the resilience, the sacrifices and the legacy he hopes to leave behind. The piece also gave me rare insight through conversations with his brother Ricardo and his longtime trainer Eddy Reynoso, who shared intimate memories and moments that shaped him inside and outside the ring. Bringing all their voices together made the story feel personal, layered and special.

RENO, NEVADA 22/08/2025 - Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez entrenando

Sports

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez reflects on 20 years of boxing dominance and Mexican pride

Canelo Álvarez is preparing for a tough matchup against undefeated Terence Crawford before his family readies to celebrate his 20th year as a boxer.

7

Sam Farmer

Why this story stuck with me: What I liked about this was Cooper Kupp, an iconic player and a cornerstone to the Rams rebuilding a fan base in Los Angeles, gave me an exclusive and insightful window into a difficult and painful segment of his life — his parting with the team. He hadn’t opened up publicly before this, and I was pleased to have built that relationship and trust so that he was comfortable doing so with me.

Thousand Oaks, CA, Tuesday, March 4, 2025 - LA Rams receiver Cooper Kupp.

Rams

From Rams cornerstone to castoff: Cooper Kupp admits it’s tough saying goodbye

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp talks about what it’s like knowing his days with the Rams are almost certainly over amid the team’s decision to trade him.

8

Jack Harris

Why this story stuck with me: The Dodgers’ infusion of Japanese talent has been transformational to the franchise in many ways. But to Dave Roberts, it led to a particularly profound personal awakening, helping one of the most successful managers in MLB history reconnect with familial roots in a way that goes far beyond baseball.

Eiko Roberts, left, is hugged by her son, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, after throwing the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Friday, July 13, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Dodgers

For Subscribers

‘I haven’t given my Japanese side its due’: Dave Roberts reflects ahead of Dodgers’ Tokyo opener

The influx of Japanese players on the Dodgers’ roster has allowed the Okinawa-born Dave Roberts to reconnect with his background, and now he’s poised to guide his team in a season-opening series in Tokyo.

9

Steve Henson

Why these stories stuck with me: Covering the wrongful-death trial of former pitcher Tyler Skaggs vs. the Angels had elements similar to writing about ballgames: Describe what happened in the courtroom. Finding a story beyond trial testimony was difficult, but my Dec. 15 story predicting a settlement and explaining the secretive, outsized influence of the Angels’ insurance companies met the challenge. Four days later the case settled while the jury was deliberating. My story on the rapidly unfolding events and reaction to the outcome ran on A1.

SANTA ANA, CALIF. DECEMBER 19, 2025 -- Carli Skaggs, left, and her mother, Nina Miles, are embraced by attorney William Haggerty after a settlement was reached in the wrongful death lawsuit by the family of pitcher Tyler Skaggs against the Los Angeles Angels in Orange County Superior Court in Santa Ana, Calif., Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times / Pool)

Sports

Tyler Skaggs’ family reaches a settlement with the Angels during deliberations in wrongful-death case

The two-month drug-related wrongful death trial brought by the family of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs ended with his family and the team coming to a settlement agreement.

Attorneys listen as Daniel Dutko gives his closing arguments in the wrongful death lawsuit by the family of pitcher Tyler Skaggs against the Los Angeles Angels in Orange County Superior Court in Santa Ana, Calif., Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP, Pool)

Sports

As Tyler Skaggs wrongful death case heads to jury, Angels insurers weigh merits of a settlement

It’s not just Tyler Skaggs’ family and the Angels who have a lot riding on the outcome of the jury’s decision. Insurers also are watching the proceedings closely.

10

Dylan Hernández

Why this column stuck with me: It’s unfortunate I had to write this. But our job as journalists is to chronicle what’s happening, and based on what many people told me after it was published, I’m glad I was able to put what they were feeling into words.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 27: An American flag hangs from the ladders of a firetruck in the outfield.
Voices

Hernández: Dodgers visiting Trump’s White House goes against everything they represent

The Dodgers are embarking on the path of least resistance, and that’s not what leaders do. Leaders do what is right and deal with the consequences.

11

Ryan Kartje

Why this story stuck with me: Of all the touted freshmen I’ve covered in my years on the college football beat, Jahkeem Stewart might be the most fascinating. Already a physical marvel as a sixth-grader, he took an unusual path to USC, having played in only a dozen high school games. This was a fun story to report, partly because it also came with great video of Stewart as a young football player, steamrolling pretty much everyone in his path.

USC defensive end Jahkeem Stewart reaches for Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles on Sept. 20 at the Coliseum.

USC Sports

Generational prospect Jahkeem Stewart keeps defying expectations and climbing at USC

Jahkeem Stewart showed signs of his dominance at age 12, when he was 6-foot-4 and 360 pounds. But the USC freshman learned it takes work to realize his potential.

12

Gary Klein

Why these stories stuck with me: Stories are like children — all of them are your favorite. The opportunity to convey how athletes can positively influence and inspire others in their community is always rewarding. Speaking with fans and Polynesian athletes and coaches such as Jesse Sapolu, Norm Chow, Manti Te’o, Marcus Mariota and Jaylen Maiava provided a window into Puka Nacua’s impact. And though young Rams defensive linemen and the famed “Fearsome Foursome” are separated by more than a half century, the respect and the homage the young players paid to Rosey Grier — the last living member of the Fearsome Foursome — and Deacon Jones, Merlin Olsen and Lamar Lundy — was heartwarming to report.

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua smiles while tossing a football at the team's minicamp in Wailuku, Hawaii, on June 17, 2025.

Rams

Puka Nacua’s rapid ascent an inspiration to Polynesian athletes and Hawaiian fans

Puka Nacua is at the center of attention at Rams minicamp in Maui, with Nacua-jersey wearing fans showing up in droves to see their favorite player.

Rams defensive standouts (from left to right) Byron Young, Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske and Jared Verse pose for a photo.

Rams

Rams pass rushing quartet channeling that ‘Fearsome Foursome’ energy while they can

The Rams’ defensive front of Byron Young, Jared Verse, Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske harkens back to the franchise’s “Fearsome Foursome” from the 1960s.

13

Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Why this story stuck with me: The most common question I got while covering the Chargers had nothing to do with Jim Harbaugh or Justin Herbert. Everyone wanted to know who was in charge of the social media accounts. Investigating weird, funny corners of the internet is my favorite way to remind myself (and hopefully others) that sports don’t always have to be serious.

Los Angeles, CA - May 09: Megan Julian of the Chargers' social media team produces.

Chargers

Meet the Chargers content team winning the schedule release ‘Super Bowl’

The Chargers’ social media team has a reputation for being among the NFL’s best when it comes to engaging fans, and the schedule release is their Super Bowl.

14

Bill Plaschke

Why this column stuck with me: I chose “I’m Fighting Parkinson’s One Punch At A Time” because it was a story that took four years to write but one that has resonated immediately and endlessly.

When I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in the winter of 2021, I decided to keep the diagnosis a secret. Initially I didn’t even tell my own three children. I didn’t want people feeling sorry for me, or looking at me differently or, worse, treating me differently. I wanted to continue with my normal life while fighting the disease in private.

As part of this fight, I attended a boxing class for Parkinson’s patients. The class was filled with 80-year-old women pounding on a heavy bag, 75-year-old men dancing across the floor, elderly and trembling people working hard to stave off the effects of PD. They quickly became my heroes, and deserved to be illuminated as inspirations to others. I finally realized that I could tell their story and maybe push others to come out of the PD shadows and seek the same therapy.

And, well, if I was going to write about others with Parkinson’s disease, I would have to come clean about myself. So, with help from boxing instructor Jody Hould and sports editor Iliana Limón Romero, I did. And I’m glad I did. I’ve since heard from countless people that the story moved them to admit their illness and begin boxing therapy or other types of PD workouts. My diagnosis was a punch in the gut. But thanks in part to the encouragement that came from this story, I’m fighting back.

Leslie Moch and Lydia Jiminez participate in a boxing class for people with Parkinson's disease at Kaizen Martial Arts
Voices

Plaschke: I’m fighting Parkinson’s one punch at a time

Times columnist Bill Plaschke writes about his experience taking a boxing class to help fight Parkinson’s disease symptoms.

15

Bill Shaikin

Why this column stuck with me: The Dodgers did not much care for this story on how increasingly unaffordable Dodger Stadium has become for families. If we’re so unaffordable, they said, how come we pack our stadium every night? It’s a fair point: Ticket prices are a function of supply and demand, and demand for Dodgers tickets is driven by Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ dynasty. And the owners of the Dodgers, unlike the owners of too many other teams, put that money back into the team. Still, the Dodgers have a choice whether to maximize revenue or lower some prices so kids can come and the team can develop a new generation of fans. After the Dodgers hit a team-record 4 million in attendance last season and won baseball’s first back-to-back championships in 25 years, the affordability challenge will only become more challenging next year.

LOS ANGELS, CA - APRIL 12, 2024: A vendor hawks his popcorn while walking down the aisles during the game against the Chicago Cubs at Dodgers Stadium on April 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers

Championship blues: Dodgers games used to be affordable family entertainment. No more.

If tickets to sporting events have gotten too expensive for the average fan, then Dodger Stadium is a flash point in the debate over whether teams should pursue every dollar they can.

16

Eric Sondheimer

Why this story stuck with me: In August was year No. 49 for me covering high school sports in Southern California, so on a beach in the summer, I wrote down some memories how it all started. Next fall will be a countdown of 50 best memories/stories for 50 years.

Dodger Stadium May 2022. LA City Finals. Interviewing Garfield coach Ruben Torres.

High School Sports

It’s year No. 49 covering high school sports, so let’s look back at how it started

Times columnist Eric Sondheimer’s journey covering high school sports involves telling stories of teenagers and coaches who are making a difference.

17

Chuck Schilken

Why this story stuck with me: I enjoyed getting the backstory of this unusual mural. Some great photos by Juliana Yamada made the article look really good.

Redondo Beach, CA - August 13: Gustavo Zermeno Jr.'s new mural of Dodgers players and Kobe Bryant on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025 in Redondo Beach, CA. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

Sports

‘We wanted to throw a twist on it’: Why an iconic Kobe Bryant image was altered for a Dodger-themed mural

A new mural features an iconic image of Kobe Bryant, but instead of purple and gold, the late Lakers legend’s jersey is white with blue letters spelling ‘Dodgers.’

18

Broderick Turner

Why this story stuck with me: In one of the biggest and most shocking trades in NBA history, being the first to get this honest reaction from Anthony Davis about being traded to Dallas for Luka Doncic showed that building and maintaining relationships can pay off.

Los Angeles, CA - February 25: Former Laker and current Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis, 3, who is injured, thanks the crowd following a video tribute at Crypto.com Arena before the game in Los Angeles Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers

In return to L.A., Anthony Davis recounts ‘all the emotions’ since his shocking trade

Anthony Davis spoke with The Times about the disbelief he felt over being traded to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic this month.
