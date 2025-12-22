Stars leaving L.A., leadership lessons and fighting Parkinson’s: Our favorite 2025 sports stories

Go beyond the scoreboard
There are no shortage of year-end lists that employ metrics — unique visitors, page views, minutes spent — to measure the most popular stories of the year.
The most enjoyable lists, however, are less quantifiable and divined instead by the writers themselves and what they have found most rewarding.
The following 17 Times staff writers and columnists, listed alphabetically, share their favorite sports stories from 2025.
Why these stories stuck with me: I actually have two stories from 2025 that I think rise a little above the daily noise, yet in a strange way they are related. The first is about baseball’s one-hit wonders, players who played just one game in the major leagues but have seen that appearance shape the rest of their lives. The second is about former Dodger Mike Davis, who spent 10 years in the big leagues but has seen his career defined by one plate appearance, one which ended in the best-remembered walk in the team’s history.
There are 1,519 players whose big-league career lasted just one game, according to the Baseball Reference website. Here are some of their stories and what happened after.
Former Dodgers outfielder Mike Davis, a key factor in Kirk Gibson’s iconic walk-off World Series home run, has found peace coaching youth baseball.
Why this story stuck with me: This story captured a sliver of the irreverent joy that Bill Walton brought to everyone he touched, including me.
UCLA players and people around the team share their fondest memories of Bill Walton, whose life will be honored before Sunday’s game against Ohio State.
Why this story stuck with me: Lizbeth Ovalle’s story is one of my favorites because this year she became the player with the highest transfer fee ever paid by a women’s soccer team. She is from Mexico, a country where women’s soccer still faces many disadvantages compared to the men’s league. Ovalle represents how women’s soccer is gaining relevance worldwide, even in places where support has been limited. Earlier in her career, at age 14, she endured 10-hour bus rides to train with the Mexican national team, receiving no pay beyond transportation. The Orlando Pride player recently won the 2025 FIFA Marta Award (FIFA Goal of the Year) for her stunning acrobatic goal, known as the “reverse scorpion kick,” while playing in Liga MX with Tigres.
Mexican striker Lizbeth Ovalle became the most expensive player in women’s professional soccer history when she transferred from Tigres to Orlando Pride.
Why this story stuck with me: The fun of doing this story is talking to the 20-plus industry executives and experts to find out what would happen to racing nationally if California horse racing were to go away. The story received a lot of attention and even got some attention from NBC, the network that covers the Kentucky Derby. As a reporter, one of the fun challenges is to distill tens of thousands of interview words into a story that makes sense. So, thanks to the Times editors who allowed the story to be of magazine length.
Declining purses, field sizes and foal crops puts California racing in trouble. But if racing in California dies, can the rest of the country succeed?
Why this story stuck with me: In a rare visit to Reno, Nev., I spoke with Canelo Álvarez, who showed great pride as he reflected on two decades of building an extraordinary career — the resilience, the sacrifices and the legacy he hopes to leave behind. The piece also gave me rare insight through conversations with his brother Ricardo and his longtime trainer Eddy Reynoso, who shared intimate memories and moments that shaped him inside and outside the ring. Bringing all their voices together made the story feel personal, layered and special.
Canelo Álvarez is preparing for a tough matchup against undefeated Terence Crawford before his family readies to celebrate his 20th year as a boxer.
Why this story stuck with me: What I liked about this was Cooper Kupp, an iconic player and a cornerstone to the Rams rebuilding a fan base in Los Angeles, gave me an exclusive and insightful window into a difficult and painful segment of his life — his parting with the team. He hadn’t opened up publicly before this, and I was pleased to have built that relationship and trust so that he was comfortable doing so with me.
Wide receiver Cooper Kupp talks about what it’s like knowing his days with the Rams are almost certainly over amid the team’s decision to trade him.
Why this story stuck with me: The Dodgers’ infusion of Japanese talent has been transformational to the franchise in many ways. But to Dave Roberts, it led to a particularly profound personal awakening, helping one of the most successful managers in MLB history reconnect with familial roots in a way that goes far beyond baseball.
The influx of Japanese players on the Dodgers’ roster has allowed the Okinawa-born Dave Roberts to reconnect with his background, and now he’s poised to guide his team in a season-opening series in Tokyo.
Why these stories stuck with me: Covering the wrongful-death trial of former pitcher Tyler Skaggs vs. the Angels had elements similar to writing about ballgames: Describe what happened in the courtroom. Finding a story beyond trial testimony was difficult, but my Dec. 15 story predicting a settlement and explaining the secretive, outsized influence of the Angels’ insurance companies met the challenge. Four days later the case settled while the jury was deliberating. My story on the rapidly unfolding events and reaction to the outcome ran on A1.
The two-month drug-related wrongful death trial brought by the family of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs ended with his family and the team coming to a settlement agreement.
It’s not just Tyler Skaggs’ family and the Angels who have a lot riding on the outcome of the jury’s decision. Insurers also are watching the proceedings closely.
Why this column stuck with me: It’s unfortunate I had to write this. But our job as journalists is to chronicle what’s happening, and based on what many people told me after it was published, I’m glad I was able to put what they were feeling into words.
The Dodgers are embarking on the path of least resistance, and that’s not what leaders do. Leaders do what is right and deal with the consequences.
Why this story stuck with me: Of all the touted freshmen I’ve covered in my years on the college football beat, Jahkeem Stewart might be the most fascinating. Already a physical marvel as a sixth-grader, he took an unusual path to USC, having played in only a dozen high school games. This was a fun story to report, partly because it also came with great video of Stewart as a young football player, steamrolling pretty much everyone in his path.
Jahkeem Stewart showed signs of his dominance at age 12, when he was 6-foot-4 and 360 pounds. But the USC freshman learned it takes work to realize his potential.
Why these stories stuck with me: Stories are like children — all of them are your favorite. The opportunity to convey how athletes can positively influence and inspire others in their community is always rewarding. Speaking with fans and Polynesian athletes and coaches such as Jesse Sapolu, Norm Chow, Manti Te’o, Marcus Mariota and Jaylen Maiava provided a window into Puka Nacua’s impact. And though young Rams defensive linemen and the famed “Fearsome Foursome” are separated by more than a half century, the respect and the homage the young players paid to Rosey Grier — the last living member of the Fearsome Foursome — and Deacon Jones, Merlin Olsen and Lamar Lundy — was heartwarming to report.
Puka Nacua is at the center of attention at Rams minicamp in Maui, with Nacua-jersey wearing fans showing up in droves to see their favorite player.
The Rams’ defensive front of Byron Young, Jared Verse, Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske harkens back to the franchise’s “Fearsome Foursome” from the 1960s.
Why this story stuck with me: The most common question I got while covering the Chargers had nothing to do with Jim Harbaugh or Justin Herbert. Everyone wanted to know who was in charge of the social media accounts. Investigating weird, funny corners of the internet is my favorite way to remind myself (and hopefully others) that sports don’t always have to be serious.
The Chargers’ social media team has a reputation for being among the NFL’s best when it comes to engaging fans, and the schedule release is their Super Bowl.
Why this column stuck with me: I chose “I’m Fighting Parkinson’s One Punch At A Time” because it was a story that took four years to write but one that has resonated immediately and endlessly.
When I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in the winter of 2021, I decided to keep the diagnosis a secret. Initially I didn’t even tell my own three children. I didn’t want people feeling sorry for me, or looking at me differently or, worse, treating me differently. I wanted to continue with my normal life while fighting the disease in private.
As part of this fight, I attended a boxing class for Parkinson’s patients. The class was filled with 80-year-old women pounding on a heavy bag, 75-year-old men dancing across the floor, elderly and trembling people working hard to stave off the effects of PD. They quickly became my heroes, and deserved to be illuminated as inspirations to others. I finally realized that I could tell their story and maybe push others to come out of the PD shadows and seek the same therapy.
And, well, if I was going to write about others with Parkinson’s disease, I would have to come clean about myself. So, with help from boxing instructor Jody Hould and sports editor Iliana Limón Romero, I did. And I’m glad I did. I’ve since heard from countless people that the story moved them to admit their illness and begin boxing therapy or other types of PD workouts. My diagnosis was a punch in the gut. But thanks in part to the encouragement that came from this story, I’m fighting back.
Times columnist Bill Plaschke writes about his experience taking a boxing class to help fight Parkinson’s disease symptoms.
Why this column stuck with me: The Dodgers did not much care for this story on how increasingly unaffordable Dodger Stadium has become for families. If we’re so unaffordable, they said, how come we pack our stadium every night? It’s a fair point: Ticket prices are a function of supply and demand, and demand for Dodgers tickets is driven by Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ dynasty. And the owners of the Dodgers, unlike the owners of too many other teams, put that money back into the team. Still, the Dodgers have a choice whether to maximize revenue or lower some prices so kids can come and the team can develop a new generation of fans. After the Dodgers hit a team-record 4 million in attendance last season and won baseball’s first back-to-back championships in 25 years, the affordability challenge will only become more challenging next year.
If tickets to sporting events have gotten too expensive for the average fan, then Dodger Stadium is a flash point in the debate over whether teams should pursue every dollar they can.
Why this story stuck with me: In August was year No. 49 for me covering high school sports in Southern California, so on a beach in the summer, I wrote down some memories how it all started. Next fall will be a countdown of 50 best memories/stories for 50 years.
Times columnist Eric Sondheimer’s journey covering high school sports involves telling stories of teenagers and coaches who are making a difference.
Why this story stuck with me: I enjoyed getting the backstory of this unusual mural. Some great photos by Juliana Yamada made the article look really good.
A new mural features an iconic image of Kobe Bryant, but instead of purple and gold, the late Lakers legend’s jersey is white with blue letters spelling ‘Dodgers.’
Why this story stuck with me: In one of the biggest and most shocking trades in NBA history, being the first to get this honest reaction from Anthony Davis about being traded to Dallas for Luka Doncic showed that building and maintaining relationships can pay off.
Anthony Davis spoke with The Times about the disbelief he felt over being traded to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic this month.