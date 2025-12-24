NFL Week 17 picks: Bills prevail over Eagles; Chargers beat Texans

Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for Week 17 of the NFL season.

All lines and over/under numbers are according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Last week, Farmer posted a 9-7 (.563) record. Through the first 16 weeks of the season, he is 154-86 (.642).

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread in Week 16 would have been 8-8 (.500). For the season, his record against the spread is 116-124 (.483).

All times are Pacific and TV reflects broadcasts in the Los Angeles area.