Advertisement
Sports

Indiana pushes to remain sharp after long layoff before Rose Bowl showdown with Alabama

Indiana's Carter Smith hoists Elijah Sarratt in the air to celebrate the touchdown he scored.
Indiana’s Carter Smith hoists Elijah Sarratt in the air to celebrate the touchdown he scored during the Big Ten championship in Indianapolis on Dec. 6.
(AJ Mast / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times 2025 spring intern Anthony Solorzano
By Anthony Solorzano
Staff Writer Contact
  • No. 1 Indiana faces Alabama in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal on Jan. 1 after claiming Big Ten championship, managing long layoff before showdown.
  • Hoosiers prioritize maintaining game speed during unusual extended preparation period, with players emphasizing intensity every practice.
  • Historic underdog Indiana program battles Alabama’s traditional powerhouse with three national titles in the last decade.
1

No. 1 Indiana booked its ticket to the College Football Playoff quarterfinals on Dec. 6 after defeating Ohio State 13-10 in the Big Ten championship game. With such a long gap before its New Year’s Day matchup against No. 9 Alabama in the Rose Bowl, Indiana offensive lineman Carter Smith said the Hoosiers are seeking a balance in preparing while still practicing with intensity.

“It’s all about keeping the speed of the game,” Smith said Saturday. “The biggest thing for us in the offensive line room has been going like it’s a game, every single breath, because we know that being away from the game for so long can affect that.”

The first two weeks of preparation were lighter workouts as the Hoosiers recovered from the season, tight end Riley Nowakowski said. Without knowing their opponent, the Hoosiers didn’t want to overwork older players. Instead the coaching staff gave younger players opportunities to get reps during practice.

Advertisement

The Indiana Hoosiers celebrate after defeating Ohio State to win the Big Ten championship at Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday.

Sports

Big Ten champion Indiana is headed to the Rose Bowl to face CFP quarterfinal winner

Indiana won the Big Ten title game and earned a bid to the Rose Bowl, where it will face the winner of the Oklahoma versus Alabama CFP quarterfinal.

But after Alabama punched its ticket to the Rose Bowl, the mentality changed.

“We really got into game prep and I think that’s kind of how you do it. … You start to really lock in and get back into normal game-speed stuff and game type of practices,” Nowakowski said. “I think it’s important to stay locked in mentally.”

Even with the bright lights of the Rose Bowl, Indiana offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan said the pressure will not be overwhelming.

“There might be a slight adjustment early in the game, but I feel like our guys will be ready to go and the experience within our group will help us there as well,” he said.

2

Tide use underdog role as motivation

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson holds the ball and scans the field before passing.
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson scans the field during a playoff win over Oklahoma on Dec. 19 in Norman, Okla.
(Nate Billings / Associated Press)

Entering this season the Hoosiers were the program with the most losses in college football history, with more than 700. Their opponents at the Rose Bowl have won three national championships in the last 10 years.

Advertisement

The Rose Bowl will match an ultimate upstart program in Indiana against a blue blood in Alabama. Yet the experienced program enters the contest as an underdog — perfect motivation for the team, quarterback Ty Simpson said.

“Nobody expected us to make it to the playoffs,” Simpson said. “Forget the world, it’s all about Alabama. [That’s] going to be the mindset forever.”

Alabama receiver Germie Bernard added: “It adds an extra fuel to our fire knowing that everybody is doubting us and nobody wants to see ‘Bama win. We put that on our shoulders and work harder.”

3

Crimson Tide will roll with respect

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza celebrates in Times Square after winning the Heisman Trophy on Dec. 13.
(Todd Van Emst / Associated Press)

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy after leading the Hoosiers to an undefeated season. Since coach Curt Cignetti took over the Hoosiers, he’s won every home game and posted a 24-2 record.

Advertisement

The last time Indiana won a conference championship, it was 1967. The Hoosiers are new to the top ranks of college football, but Alabama will not take them lightly.

“They play very disciplined, [their defense is] exactly where they’re supposed to be,” Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said. “They execute their system at a really, really high level. They tackle well.

“Just a good, smash-mouth team that you can tell is very well-coached.”

The margin of error is small.

“We have to be careful with our decision-making,” Grubb said. “Anybody that touches the football, we just have to tell them to imagine that’s the whole state of Alabama handing them the ball.”
Sports

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Anthony Solorzano

Anthony Solorzano is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Born and raised in Pomona, he now lives in Riverside. He recently released a zine called “Worst Zine Ever!” where he analyzed his hometown through the lens of “The Simpsons.” He earned a master’s degree in creative writing from Mount Saint Mary’s University and a bachelor’s degree in theater from Cal Poly Pomona. Solorzano enjoys watching movies and going on walks with his dog and his wife.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement