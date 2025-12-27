Letters to Sports: Playing the blame game in USC-Notre Dame debacle

Go beyond the scoreboard
Bill Plaschke writes, “If the Trojans truly want to return to greatness, being selected for the CFP is the goal. Not beating Notre Dame. Not even beating UCLA.” That’s 100% wrong.
As a USC alum (1965) and longtime fan, those are the only things that do matter. I have often said that if USC beats UCLA or Notre Dame, the coach deserves another season. To give up this grand tradition in pursuit of the arguably artificial and profit-driven CFP would be an unforgivable sin.
Noel Park
Rancho Palos Verdes
A USC national football championship without playing Notre Dame rings hollow — an asterisked title, a meal that never satisfies, a taste you can’t quite wash away. It may shine in the record books, but it will always feel unfinished to those who know what real college football tradition demands. Earth to Lincoln Riley: an undefeated season is still a loss without playing the Fighting Irish. What’s next? If UCLA becomes competitive, then there will be no crosstown game?
Jeff Black
Los Angeles
So the Fighting Irish own a series edge of 53-37, have won 3 in a row, 7 of the last 8, and 11 of the last 15 games. Yet Bill Plaschke now claims that Notre Dame is running away from the series and is afraid of “Ole SC.” To paraphrase the late, great Jim Healy, Plaschke is on the Leonard Tose highway!
Jerome M. Jackson
El Segundo
Notre Dame is the Burger King of college football — always having it their way. From backdoor deals with the corrupt [CFP] guaranteeing a playoff spot if they finish ranked in the top 12 to refusing to join a conference so that they can pocket all bowl game money, the Irish are treated like college football royalty. Glad USC told the Irish toddlers they can’t have ice cream for breakfast!
Mark S. Roth
Playa Vista
“USC and Notre Dame recognize how special our rivalry is to our fans …” A joint statement by the athletic directors of the two schools. Really? Fake news!
Wayne Muramatsu
Cerritos
No USC-Notre Dame football game! Who’s next to be cut from the Notre Dame football schedule, Navy? Oh wait, the Irish can’t afford to drop Navy. That might hurt their chance$ at a playoff berth.
Ted Bartscherer
Pasadena
I don’t think firing the Rams’ special teams coach is the answer. How about running some tackling drills with the defensive backs during the week. I know there’s “no crying in baseball,” but is it now “there’s no tackling in football?” Throw in some deep coverage drills too!
Oscar Varela
Los Angeles
So it looks like athletic director Martin Jarmond has forced UCLA followers to accept his decisions made outside of public scrutiny once again with a contract extension for Mick Cronin. If you haven’t noticed, UCLA basketball has been sliding into mediocrity. Seats at home games are increasingly vacant. USC is outrecruiting UCLA. Prices for seats would make you think you are going to see a top-tier team. UCLA has been sitting on distant memories. How long will it take to fully trash those memories? Jarmond’s easy-way-out decision is dooming the basketball program.
Felipe Hernandez
Glendale
Having been a Kings fan since Luc Robitaille’s rookie year, I have seen some very good Kings teams and some very bad ones. But never have I seen a team with so much potential and skill be so absolutely lethargic and unwatchable this season. This team currently ranks 31st out of 32 teams in overall scoring and power-play percentage. How bad is it? As of Christmas Eve, in the last 5 games the team has a total of 8 goals and 8 assists, or 16 points, the sum total of all 18 skaters on the ice over 5 games. Connor McDavid, the leading NHL scorer, has racked up 15 points in his last 5 games … just one skater. The saying goes that the fish rots from the head. Time to show coach Jim Hiller and his entire staff the door. A fresh start, a new motivator. Is Darryl Sutter available again?
Ronald J Peters
Colorado Springs, Colo.
In his Dec. 22 analysis, Bill Shaikin implies that payroll is the difference between winning and losing baseball teams. For the Angels, the on-field problems are rooted in off-the-field issues that have gone largely unchecked for at least a decade. As Angel fans, we can only hope that the settling of the Tyler Skaggs lawsuit, a low 2026 payroll, and one-year contracts to the GM and manager indicate that Arte Moreno is readying the Angels for sale. New ownership and upper management are what’s needed, not a higher payroll.
Jeff Knott
Fullerton
It was fitting that rapper 50 Cent performed live during Oklahoma’s first-round College Football Playoff loss, since the Sooners basically showed up for only two quarters.
Steve Ross
Carmel
