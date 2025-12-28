Advertisement
Alabama not intimidated by Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza heading into Rose Bowl

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza passes against Illinois on Sept. 20.
Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza passes against Illinois on Sept. 20. The Heisman Trophy winner will face a determined Alabama defense in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day.
(Darron Cummings / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times 2025 spring intern Anthony Solorzano
By Anthony Solorzano
Staff Writer Contact
1

Alabama understands that stopping Indiana’s powerful offense in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day starts with containing Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

“[Mendoza] is operating at a really high level,” Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. “When you watch the tape and the challenge, really the cry for our guys [is] to have to operate at a really consistent level, and you’re going to have to take away those windows that he’s wanting to get the ball through.”

During top-seeded Indiana’s undefeated season, Mendoza threw for 2,980 yards and 33 touchdowns for a team that ranked eighth in total offense (472.8 yards per game). Despite his impressive numbers, ninth-seeded Alabama isn’t showing signs of being intimidated by Mendoza heading into the College Football Playoff quarterfinal showdown.

“He’s a man, just like me,” Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III said. “He put himself in a position to achieve the accolades, so we need to make sure we do what we need to, to play our game.”

Added Alabama safety Keon Sabb: “Congrats to him for winning [the Heisman], but we’ll play our game.”

Alabama is planning to put pressure on Mendoza in an effort to force potential turnovers and limit Indiana’s attack, cornerback Zabien Brown said.

“I want to stop quarterbacks whether they’ve won the Heisman Trophy or not,” Wommack added.

2

Indiana’s elite defense

Indiana’s fourth-ranked defense (257.2 yards per game) held opponents to less than 85 rushing yards per game while forcing an average of 1.9 turnovers. Bryant Haines, Indiana’s defensive coordinator, credits the Hoosiers’ success, in part, to his receptive students.

“If I’m good at anything in the coaching world, it’s that I’m a teacher,” Haines said. “I think that I communicate somewhat effectively to my room.”

His secret? Finding ways for each player to take full responsibility for every single action on each play.

“I just like to break it down to the smallest microcosm of what a football play is,” Haines said. “It’s eleven guys that have independent job descriptions.”

3

Stopping Ty Simpson

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson passes against Auburn on Nov. 29.
(Butch Dill / Associated Press)

For Indiana, finding ways to stop a Crimson Tide running attack that has averaged 3.4 yards per carry will be among the Hoosiers’ biggest challenges, linebacker Aiden Fisher said. The other priority? Containing Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, who has passed for 3,500 yards and 28 touchdowns.

“[We have] to do a great job of sticking to guys, making sure they’re not getting open down the field,” Fisher said. “Definitely have our work cut out for us.”

Added Indiana cornerback D’Angelo Ponds: “They have a great quarterback, great receivers as well, but I feel like we match up pretty well with them.”

Anthony Solorzano

Anthony Solorzano is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Born and raised in Pomona, he now lives in Riverside. He recently released a zine called “Worst Zine Ever!” where he analyzed his hometown through the lens of “The Simpsons.” He earned a master’s degree in creative writing from Mount Saint Mary’s University and a bachelor’s degree in theater from Cal Poly Pomona. Solorzano enjoys watching movies and going on walks with his dog and his wife.

