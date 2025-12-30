Advertisement
Chip Kelly is named offensive coordinator at Northwestern. Can he repair his reputation?

A heavyset man in Las Vegas Raiders jacket and ballcap trots with a blurred crowd behind him
The Las Vegas Raiders fired Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator in late November when the team was 2-9. Now Northwestern has picked him up.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
By Steve Henson
Staff Writer Follow
  • Chip Kelly joins Northwestern as offensive coordinator after the Raiders fired him mid-season with a 2-9 record and mixed NFL head coaching results.
  • The hire comes after Kelly’s orchestration of Ohio State’s national championship offense, which he abandoned last year to pursue an NFL opportunity with Las Vegas.
  • Northwestern finished 15th in Big Ten scoring this season, giving Kelly a chance to rebuild his reputation at the program’s new $850-million stadium.

Chip Kelly didn’t land on his feet by taking the offensive coordinator position at Northwestern on Tuesday, a month after the Las Vegas Raiders fired him.

More likely, he’ll land on his derriere, seated in a comfy chair overlooking Ryan Field, the Wildcats’ gleaming new $850-million stadium, while calling plays for a program that finished 15th in the Big Ten in points per game this season.

This is what a consolation prize feels like. A year ago, Kelly was calling plays at Ohio State, the most prolific offense in college football and eventual national champion. He’d still be there, pulling the strings again for a juggernaut offense in the College Football Playoff, but for his decision to jump to the Raiders.

It’s been quite the free fall. Las Vegas was 2-9 when Kelly was fired shortly after the lowly Cleveland Browns registered 10 sacks in a 24-10 win over the Raiders on Nov. 23. Whatever play-calling magic Kelly mustered at Ohio State didn’t translate in the NFL, where in years past he had mostly failed in head coaching assignments with the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles.

Kelly, who honed his reputation as a man of few words during his mediocre 2018-2023 tenure as UCLA head coach, didn’t express hard feelings toward the Raiders on his way out.

“Hey, we gotta win,” he told a reporter. “I get it.”

Now he’ll have an opportunity to repair his reputation at Northwestern. Coach David Braun clearly is enamored with Kelly, who cemented his offensive genius bona fides by leading Oregon to a 46-7 record as head coach from 2009 to 2012.

“His innovative approach to offense using systems that focus on varying tempo, efficiency and smart decision-making, his track record of developing quarterbacks, and his ability to maximize talent are exactly what our program needs at this moment,” Braun said in a statement. “Make no mistake: this is a program-defining change and is reflective of our long-term commitment to the pursuit of championships.”

The only titles Northwestern can claim are a dozen Academic Achievement Awards from the American Football Coaches Assn. since 2002. Since leaving Oregon, Kelly has stumbled at every stop except the single season at Ohio State, where he could still be calling plays had he not left for the lure of the NFL.

Steve Henson

Steve Henson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He previously served as an editor and reporter in the Sports department. Henson was a leader in digital-only newsrooms from 2007-19 as a senior editor and columnist at Yahoo Sports and as senior editor at the USA Today Sports Media Group. This is his second stint at The Times, having covered the Dodgers and UCLA as well as doing enterprise, investigative and features writing from 1985-2007.

