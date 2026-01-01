Mississippi edges Georgia to win Sugar Bowl, advance to playoff semifinals

Go beyond the scoreboard
NEW ORLEANS — Trinidad Chambliss passed for 362 yards and two touchdowns, and Lucas Carneiro kicked his third field goal of the game with six seconds left to put No. 6 Mississippi in front for good in a 39-34 victory over third-ranked Georgia in a College Football Playoff in the Sugar Bowl on Thursday night.
In an unusual twist, Mississippi was awarded a safety on its final kickoff when Georgia’s return team tried a cross-field lateral that hit the pylon.
Georgia then recovered an onside kick and ran one more play in which they executed numerous laterals before the play fizzled, sending Mississippi (13-1, CFP No. 6 seed) on to a semifinal against Miami in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 8.
Kicking off on the heels of two lopsided CFP quarterfinals at the Orange and Rose bowls, the Sugar Bowl provided drama until the end.
After seeing a 21-12 halftime lead turn into a 34-24 deficit with 9:02 to play, Georgia (12-2, CFP No. 3 seed) then rallied to tie it, first driving for Gunner Stockton’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Zachariah Branch before Peyton Woodring’s short field goal tied it with 55 seconds left.
Chambliss responded by setting up the winning kick with a 40-yard pass to De’Zhaun Stribling on third down from Mississippi’s 30-yard line. A few plays later, Carneiro, who had already broken Sugar Bowl records with field goals of 55 and 56 yards, hit from 47 and sprinted triumphantly toward the Mississippi sideline as the Rebels (13-1, CFP No. 6 seed) jubilantly swarmed around him.
Dante Moore threw for 234 yards and Atticus Sappington kicked three field goals for Oregon (13-1), which will play No. 1 Indiana in the Peach Bowl — a CFP semifinal — on Jan. 9.
Texas Tech — which finished at 12-2 — came into the day second nationally in points per game (42.5) and fifth nationally in yards per game (480.3) but got absolutely nothing going. The Red Raiders turned the ball over four times, were stopped on fourth downs three other times and had four three-and-outs.
Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton — who finished 18 of 32 passing for just 137 yards — was stripped by Uiagalelei early in the third quarter in Red Raiders territory. Uiagalelei rumbled deep into the red zone and Davison scored one play later to make it 13-0.
Morton threw a red-zone interception early in the fourth quarter and a fourth-down stop from their own 30 midway through the fourth quarter doomed whatever comeback chances existed for the Red Raiders. Davison plunged in from the one with 16 seconds left to cap the scoring.