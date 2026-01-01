Advertisement
NFL Week 18 picks: 49ers take NFC’s No. 1 seed; Steelers win AFC North

Sam Farmer's NFL picks.
(Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)
By Sam Farmer
Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for Week 18 of the NFL season.

All lines and over/under numbers are according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Last week, Farmer posted a 9-7 (.563) record. Through the first 17 weeks of the season, he is 164-92 (.641).

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread in Week 17 would have been 4-12 (.333). For the season, his record against the spread is 120-136 (.469).

All times are Pacific and TV reflects broadcasts in the Los Angeles area.

Panthers (8-8) at Buccaneers (7-9)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m. TV: ABC, ESPN.

Line: Buccaneers by 3. O/U: 44½.

This was a three-point win by the Panthers when these teams met two weeks ago and figures to be just about that close in the rematch. Hard to trust Tampa Bay, which has lost seven of its last eight games. This showdown comes down to the wire and Carolina wins with a field goal to clinch the NFC South title.

Pick: Panthers 24, Buccaneers 21

Seahawks (13-3) at 49ers (12-4)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy passes against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 28.
(Scot Tucker / Associated Press)

Saturday, 5 p.m. TV: ABC, ESPN.

Line: Seahawks by 1½. O/U: 49½.

As hot as Seattle is, San Francisco is surging and has the experience and home crowd at its back. It will be a really physical game and the winner claims the conference title. Seattle has lost seven of eight to the 49ers with the only win being last season and by three points.

Pick: 49ers 28, Seahawks 27

Packers (9-6-1) at Vikings (8-8)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Vikings by 5½. O/U: 36½.

The Packers are locked in as the No. 7 seed, and the Vikings are playing for pride. Have to believe with all the injuries his team has dealt with, Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur is going to make preserving health a priority. So no matter what happens at quarterback, I like the Vikings winning at home.

Pick: Vikings 21, Packers 16

Colts (8-8) at Texans (11-5)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Texans by 10½. O/U: 39½.

The Philip Rivers experiment was so much fun, but now it’s back to planning for the future with Riley Leonard. Division crown is a longshot for Texans, but they can still improve their seeding.

Pick: Texans 24, Colts 10

Titans (3-13) at Jaguars (12-4)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 28.
(Zach Bolinger / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Jaguars by 11½. O/U: 47½.

The Titans were on the wrong end of a laugher when these teams met at the end of last month. Now they’re playing for pride whereas the Jaguars have every incentive to keep their foot on the gas. The Jaguars have won seven in a row, averaging 30 points during that streak.

Pick: Jaguars 31, Titans 17

Saints (6-10) at Falcons (7-9)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Falcons by 3. O/U: 43½.

Here are a couple teams who are out of the playoff race but have assembled winning streaks. The Falcons handled the Saints pretty easily in New Orleans last month and should win a closer game at home.

Pick: Falcons 24, Saints 20

Cowboys (7-8-1) at Giants (3-13)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Cowboys by 4½. O/U: 52½.

It’s a small consolation but the Cowboys are determined to finish with a .500 record, so they’re incentivized. Pride and a pass rush will keep the three-win Giants in this one. Figures to be reasonably high-scoring, although that could be tempered by a bitter-cold breeze.

Pick: Cowboys 28, Giants 24

Browns (4-12) at Bengals (6-10)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Bengals by 7½. O/U: 44½.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor says it’s “an absolute nightmare” for his team to face Myles Garrett, and that might be so, but Cincinnati gets the edge in this one. Joe Burrow over Shedeur Sanders. The Bengals have six wins and the Browns have four. Do you still call that state bragging rights?

Pick: Bengals 23, Browns 13

Cardinals (3-13) at Rams (11-5)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passes against the Seattle Seahawks on No. 16.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: Fox.

Line: Rams by 7½. O/U: 45½.

Certainly not a meaningless game for the Rams. They need to gather some momentum heading into the postseason, because at the moment they’re rolling backward. The Cardinals have surrendered an average of 37 points in the past four games (all losses). Rams roll, but what does it portend?

Pick: Rams 38, Cardinals 13

Chargers (11-5) at Broncos (13-3)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: CBS.

Line: Broncos by 11½. O/U: 36½.

The Chargers are resting Justin Herbert and other starters, so this is about getting out of Denver without injuries. Trey Lance has accounted for himself well in those rare chances he gets, but he’ll be under heavy pressure from that Broncos pass rush. These teams keep it on the ground to make it a quick one.

Pick: Broncos 27, Chargers 18

Lions (8-8) at Bears (11-5)

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams scrambles against the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 28.
(Lachlan Cunningham / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Bears by 2½. O/U: 49½.

The Bears need to recapture some of their swagger after losing at San Francisco, and the Lions are leaking confidence by the week. Six turnovers? Really? The Lions are going to play hard for Dan Campbell, but disdain for a division rival will only take them so far.

Pick: Bears 28, Lions 23

Jets (3-13) at Bills (11-5)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Bills by 7½. O/U: 38½.

The Bills can improve their playoff seeding with a win, and the Jets have packed it in for the season. Buffalo needs to wash away the foul taste of that one-point loss to Philadelphia, plus the Bills want to turn off the lights at Highmark Stadium in style. Should be pretty lopsided.

Pick: Bills 31, Jets 10

Chiefs (6-10) at Raiders (2-14)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Chiefs by 5½. O/U: 36½.

Talk about coming full circle. This will feel like an exhibition game. Better buy a program so you can figure out who’s on the field. The Chiefs have a better roster, and they feed the ball at Travis Kelce early and often. Disappointing seasons for a pair of future Hall of Fame coaches.

Pick: Chiefs 17, Raiders 9

Dolphins (7-9) at Patriots (13-3)

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel walks on the sideline during a win over the New York Jets on Dec. 28.
(Vera Nieuwenhuis / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Patriots by 10½. O/U: 45½.

The No. 1 seed is within reach for the Patriots. The Dolphins are playing for pride and individual contract incentives. Barring a bizarre twist, this one is pretty straight-forward. Mike Vrabel has his New England players ready to enter the playoffs on a roll — and in the frosty cold.

Pick: Patriots 35, Dolphins 12

Commanders (4-12) at Eagles (11-5)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Eagles by 7. O/U: 41½.

The Eagles and Bears kick off at the same time, so Philadelphia will have to play hard in case it can move up for that No. 2 seed. Washington put up something of a fight when these teams met two weeks ago. Philadelphia is prone to offensive lapses, though, so this might not be a blowout.

Pick: Eagles 26, Commanders 20

Ravens (8-8) at Steelers (9-7)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes against the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 28.
(Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m. TV: NBC, Peacock.

Line: Ravens by 3½. O/U: 41½.

It’s winner-take-all in the AFC North. Judging by their performances last week, the Ravens should win going away. But that’s not how this rivalry works. These games are almost always super close, and Pittsburgh rarely loses at home to Baltimore. Aaron Rodgers comes through.

Pick: Steelers 23, Ravens 21
Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

