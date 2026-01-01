NFL Week 18 picks: 49ers take NFC’s No. 1 seed; Steelers win AFC North

Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for Week 18 of the NFL season.

All lines and over/under numbers are according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Last week, Farmer posted a 9-7 (.563) record. Through the first 17 weeks of the season, he is 164-92 (.641).

Advertisement

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread in Week 17 would have been 4-12 (.333). For the season, his record against the spread is 120-136 (.469).

All times are Pacific and TV reflects broadcasts in the Los Angeles area.