Letters to Sports: Times are tough for Lincoln Riley and his Trojans

It’s very obvious to this USC diehard fan, Lincoln Riley is not delivering on his commitment to restore Trojans football to national prominence as head coach.

Stop promising better results, hiring new assistant coaches, and commenting on the difficulty of the schedule.

Coach Riley, Do Your Job!

J.R. Flores

Cypress

After USC lost to unranked Texas Christian in the Alamo Bowl to finish a 9-4 season, coach Lincoln Riley said, “The arrow is pointing straight up.” He apparently didn’t receive a compass for Christmas.

Rob Nelson

Dana Point

If USC plays again in the Alamo Bowl, the Trojans should bring their own officials. ’Nuf said.

Lillian Marshall

Santa Monica

After losing to TCU in overtime, the Trojans will always “Remember the Alamo (Bowl).” With that, the Men of Troy seem to break my heart every football season. Not playing Notre Dame anymore is sacrilegious. Last but not least, Lincoln Riley is an overrated head football coach. Fight On!

Chris Sorce

Fountain Valley