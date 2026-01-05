Bob Pulford, Hockey Hall of Famer and former Kings coach and player, dies at 89

Bob Pulford speaks during a news conference in Chicago in December 1999. Pulford had leading roles in the Chicago Blackhawks’ front office from 1977-2007.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Bob Pulford, a Hockey Hall of Fame player who went on to a lengthy career in the NHL as a coach and general manager, has died. He was 89.

A spokesperson for the NHL Alumni Association said Monday the organization learned of Pulford’s death from his family. No other details were provided.

A tough, dependable forward, Pulford helped the Toronto Maple Leafs win the Stanley Cup four times during his 14-year stretch with them from 1956-70. The Newton Robinson, Canada, native was part of the 1967 team that remains the organization’s last to win a championship.

Advertisement

He was picked for five All-Star games and led the league in short-handed goals three times. After recording 694 points in 1,168 regular-season and playoff games, Pulford was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1991.

Off the ice, Pulford was the first president of the players union, taking part in early collective bargaining and laying the foundation for the modern NHLPA.

Pulford spent his final two playing seasons with the Kings in the early 1970s before coaching them for the following five years. He then ran the Chicago Blackhawks’ front office as general manager or senior vice president of hockey operations for three decades from 1977-2007, going behind the bench to coach four times during that span.

Advertisement

“Whether coach, general manager, senior executive, or even multiple at the same time, Bob wasn’t afraid to serve in whatever role was most needed at the time and take on the different challenges associated with each that seem unthinkable by today’s standards,” said Blackhawks chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz, whose grandfather Bill employed Pulford. “We are grateful for his leadership and devotion to the sport, which will forever be part of our club’s history.”

Former LA Kings Captain, Bob Pulford passed away earlier today. Bob spent seven seasons in Los Angeles, including 5 as Head Coach, earning the Jack Adams Trophy.



Our sincere condolences are with the Pulford Family, including his daughter Wandamae, and son-in-law, Dean Lombardi. pic.twitter.com/lVtxKWP9V6 — LA Kings (@LAKings) January 6, 2026

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Pulford “left an indelible mark on the game,” especially given the various roles he filled.

“Bob became a friend, counselor and confidant to me — particularly in my early years as commissioner — and I had enormous respect for him and all he gave the game,” Bettman said.

The NHL Alumni Association in a post memorializing Pulford called him “one of the most respected figures in the history of hockey.”

“Rest in peace, Bob,” the NHLAA said. “Your impact on hockey and on all who had the privilege of knowing you will never be forgotten.”