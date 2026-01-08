Demond Williams Jr. calls a reverse, decides to remain at Washington rather than transfer

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Sometimes a reverse is the ideal play. That appears to be the call made by quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who after huddling with family and advisers, announced on Instagram Thursday night he will remain at Washington in 2026.

His decision to honor an estimated $4.5 million name, image and likeness contract he signed a week ago marks an about-face from the shocking announcement he made Tuesday that he would enter the transfer portal.

“After thoughtful reflection with my family, I am excited to announce that I will continue my football journey at the University of Washington,” he wrote. “I am fully committed and focused on contributing to what we are building.”

His decision to transfer was met with widespread derision from Huskies fans and officials, who made it known the university would enforce Williams’ contract even if it meant taking him to court. The Big Ten backed Washington’s stance.

Williams’ agent, Doug Hendrickson of Wasserman Football, dropped him as a client Thursday, citing “philosophical differences.” Williams hired lawyer Darren Heitner, who apparently determined his client should return to Washington.

“The past 48 hours have underscored just how complex and challenging the current college athletics environment has become,” Washington athletic director Pat Chun said in a statement. “What has transpired has been difficult for all parties involved and is emblematic of many of the current issues in college sports.

“It is critical in this post-House, revenue-sharing environment that contracts with student-athletes are not only enforced but respected by everyone within the college sports ecosystem.”

Washington, which refused to place Williams in the transfer portal, was prepared to demand the quarterback pay a large buyout of his NIL contract had he transferred.

Now, though, it seems all is well. Washington coach Jedd Fisch said in a statement that he and Williams “will work together to begin the process of repairing relationships and regaining the trust of the Husky community.

“Demond and I have engaged in very honest and heartfelt conversations about his present and future. We both agree that the University of Washington is the best place for him to continue his academic, athletic, and social development.”

Washington officials suspected another school contacted Williams after he had signed his Huskies deal, and submitted evidence of tampering to the Big Ten. Tony Petitti, the conference commissioner, happened to be in Seattle on Tuesday for a Celebration of Life service for Washington goalkeeper Mia Hamant, who died on Nov. 6 from a rare form of kidney cancer.

Many Huskies football players and coaches also were in attendance when Williams posted his official announcement about entering the transfer portal on Instagram. In his Instagram post Thursday night, Williams apologized about the poor timing of his initial announcement.

“I never intended to call attention away from such an important moment,” he wrote.

Williams, who will be a junior, is expected to be one of the top handful of college quarterbacks next season. In his first season as a full-time starter, he threw for 3,065 yards and 25 touchdowns and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.