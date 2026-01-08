Former employee sues Ducks and NHL for sexual harassment and discrimination

The Ducks take the ice before a game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 7 at Honda Center.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A former Ducks and NHL employee is suing the team and league for discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation that she says occurred during her time working for the defendants from 2022 to 2025.

Tech worker Rose Harris filed a lawsuit Tuesday in the Southern District of New York in which she claims she “witnessed and experienced repeated and unchecked sexual harassment, bullying, and discrimination” while working for the Ducks and the NHL.

“This included nonconsensual, sexualized touching; near-constant vulgar, sexist, and derogatory comments, including homophobic slurs, discriminatory remarks about sex, women, and LGBTQ+ people; obscene pornography on a colleague’s work computer; and disturbing comments about how Harris and other employees dressed, including that women dressed like ‘whores,’” the complaint states.

Advertisement

Ducks parent company OC Sports & Entertainment and NHL senior vice president and chief human resources officer Patrice Distler are also named as co-defendants.

The Ducks declined to comment for this article. The Times reached out to the NHL and OCSE and did not receive immediate responses.

Harris is seeking unspecified damages, reasonable attorney fees and other costs and expenses.

Advertisement

According to the complaint, Harris worked for the Ducks’ IT department from July 2022 to December 2024. During that time, the filing states, two of her male coworkers spread false stories that they had engaged in sexual encounters with her.

Also, the complaint states, “Harris was repeatedly forced to hear about her colleagues’ alleged sexual relationships and was harassed with increasingly invasive questions about her own sex life and sexuality.”

It adds: “All of this was part of the frat house boys club environment the Anaheim Ducks and OCSE fostered in the workplace.”

Ducks Trevor Zegras haunts his old team as reeling Ducks lose to Flyers Trevor Zegras scored twice for Philadelphia in his first game against his former team to lead a win over the Ducks as Anaheim lost its seventh straight.

Harris and other female employees also weren’t given the same entry access to certain parts of team facilities as their male counterparts, the lawsuit alleges.

Harris initially did not report the alleged inappropriate behavior for fear of retaliation, according to the lawsuit, and was called upon by the Ducks and OCSE as a witness after another female employee made a sexual harassment report within the company. It was at that point that Harris reported “the sexual harassment and discrimination she’d experienced” to human resources.

“HR did nothing to meaningfully address the harassment or discipline the harassers,” the complaint states, and “the harassment and discrimination continued.”

Advertisement

According to the filing, Harris then experienced retaliation.

“This included greatly increased workload and responsibilities, with trainings, meetings, and assignments all beyond her regular scope of duties, and all while her title and compensation remained the same. Ducks HR even told Harris that if she wanted to advance she needed to look elsewhere.”

Harris accepted a job as an SaaS technologies manager at the NHL offices in New York and started work Jan. 7, 2025. But her employment there lasted less than a month, the lawsuit states, after “OCSE and the Ducks outed her as a sexual harassment victim and an adverse witness in a confidential legal proceeding against a league franchise.”

“The NHL and Distler wanted Harris gone but they had no legitimate reason to fire her,” the complaint states. “So, top executives at the NHL went about manufacturing one.”

According to the filing, “Distler falsely accused Harris of hacking her emails — a crime — and fired her on the spot.”

The lawsuit also accuses the Ducks, OCSE and the NHL of working “to blacklist Harris from any career in professional sports.”