NFL wild-card picks: Rams get revenge on Panthers; Packers beat Bears

Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for the NFL wild-card playoffs.

All lines and over/under numbers are according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Last week, Farmer posted a 9-7 (.563) record. He posted a 173-99 (.636) record over the regular season.

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread in Week 18 would have been 6-10 (.375). For the season, his record against the spread is 126-146 (.463).

All times are Pacific and TV reflects broadcasts in the Los Angeles area.