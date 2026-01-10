Advertisement
Caleb Williams stuns in playoff debut, rallies Bears from 18 down in wild win over Packers

Chicago Bears quarterbacks Caleb Williams throws during a 31-27 win over the Green Bay Packers.
Chicago Bears quarterbacks Caleb Williams throws during a 31-27 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC wild-card playoffs Saturday.
(Nam Huh / Associated Press)
Associated Press
  • Caleb Williams rallies the Bears from 18 points down, throwing a go-ahead touchdown pass with 1:43 remaining to beat Green Bay 31-27.
  • Chicago’s first playoff win in 15 years marks a dramatic turnaround for first-year coach Ben Johnson’s resurgent Bears.
  • A defensive stop in the end zone on the final play sealed the wild-card upset and kept Chicago home for the divisional round.

CHICAGO — Caleb Williams came through in his playoff debut, throwing a go-ahead, 25-yard touchdown pass to DJ Moore with 1:43 remaining, and the Chicago Bears rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat the rival Green Bay Packers 31-27 in a wild-card playoff game Saturday night.

The NFC North champion Bears extended their resurgent first season under coach Ben Johnson with their seventh fourth-quarter comeback victory. They split two down-to-the-wire games with Green Bay in the regular season, and this one turned out to be a thriller when it looked like it would be a breeze for the Packers.

Chicago trailed 21-3 at halftime and 21-6 through three quarters, only to outscore Green Bay 25-6 in the fourth on the way to its first playoff win in 15 years.

After Williams found a wide-open Moore along the left sideline for the lead, Jordan Love then led Green Bay into Chicago territory. But on third down at the 28, Jaquan Brisker broke up a pass in the end zone as time expired, setting off a wild celebration — and a curt handshake between Johnson and Packers coach Matt LaFleur.

The Bears will host a divisional-round game next weekend.

