Caleb Williams stuns in playoff debut, rallies Bears from 18 down in wild win over Packers
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
- Caleb Williams rallies the Bears from 18 points down, throwing a go-ahead touchdown pass with 1:43 remaining to beat Green Bay 31-27.
- Chicago’s first playoff win in 15 years marks a dramatic turnaround for first-year coach Ben Johnson’s resurgent Bears.
- A defensive stop in the end zone on the final play sealed the wild-card upset and kept Chicago home for the divisional round.
CHICAGO — Caleb Williams came through in his playoff debut, throwing a go-ahead, 25-yard touchdown pass to DJ Moore with 1:43 remaining, and the Chicago Bears rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat the rival Green Bay Packers 31-27 in a wild-card playoff game Saturday night.
The NFC North champion Bears extended their resurgent first season under coach Ben Johnson with their seventh fourth-quarter comeback victory. They split two down-to-the-wire games with Green Bay in the regular season, and this one turned out to be a thriller when it looked like it would be a breeze for the Packers.
Matthew Stafford connects on a 19-yard touchdown pass to Colby Parkinson late in the fourth quarter to seal a 34-31 wild-card playoff win over Carolina.
Chicago trailed 21-3 at halftime and 21-6 through three quarters, only to outscore Green Bay 25-6 in the fourth on the way to its first playoff win in 15 years.
After Williams found a wide-open Moore along the left sideline for the lead, Jordan Love then led Green Bay into Chicago territory. But on third down at the 28, Jaquan Brisker broke up a pass in the end zone as time expired, setting off a wild celebration — and a curt handshake between Johnson and Packers coach Matt LaFleur.
The Bears will host a divisional-round game next weekend.