Letters to Sports: Time for Mick Cronin to fix UCLA’s problems

In his postgame interviews analyzing the play of his basketball team, UCLA coach Mick Cronin is spot on. The problem is that as the coach, his prime duty is to fix these identified shortcomings, not to blame his players for the mounting problems.
If NIL funds are lacking, discuss this with the wealthy donors. If the offense is to generate more points, he needs to devise a new scheme. Quality coaches are able to change their approaches on the fly. If Cronin is unable to get the Bruins back on the winning track, his status in Westwood needs to be reassessed. But I guess Martin Jarmond performed an assessment when he secretly extended Cronin’s contract.
Neal Rakov
Santa Fe, N.M.
The great John Wooden passed almost 16 years ago but he still watches UCLA from heaven. After Tuesday’s bad loss to Wisconsin he turned to his first Bruins athletic director, Wilbur Johns, and asked “Did we really give Mick Cronin a five-year extension?”
Fred Wallin
Westlake Village
UCLA has signed at least nine James Madison players this week. As we longtime Bruin fans always say: Go Dukes!
Jack Wolf
Westwood
Head coach Lincoln Riley is faced with hiring his third defensive coordinator in five years at USC. The defense has improved over the last couple of years but still the Trojans have no CFP appearance. How about a change of the offensive coordinator as well? Oops, that’s Riley!
Wayne Muramatsu
Cerritos
It probably was a coincidence the NBA scheduled the Milwaukee Bucks to play the Lakers on Friday night, exactly 54 years after the Bucks snapped the Lakers’ 33-game winning streak on Jan. 9, 1972.
There was no Lakers’ winning streak for the Bucks to break on Friday night. However, Lakers fans can take great pride that no major sports franchise has won as many as the 12 titles the Lakers have earned since the time the greatest team winning streak in major pro sports history occurred.
Ken Feldman
Tarzana
LeBron James sat out the Lakers’ game against the San Antonio Spurs because of sciatica and left foot arthritis. Those type of medical conditions can persist or last a long time, maybe even forever. LeBron should consider walking away from the game while he can still walk away.
Richard Raffalow
Valley Glen
Navy defeats Cincinnati 35-13 in the Liberty Bowl and is ranked 22 in the latest AP poll. With all the problems of college football today, Navy and the other service academies aren’t affected. No NIL money, no transfer portals, no leaving school early for the NFL. The players only play for the love of the game, graduate, then go on to active duty in the armed forces for a minimum of five years. Aren’t we all lucky because of it?
Chris Moore
Palos Verdes Estates
Since the Angels are opting out of their TV deal with FanDuel Sports Network, Comedy Central seems like the perfect replacement broadcast partner.
Steve Ross
Carmel
This year I had my first opportunity to attend a game at Dodger Stadium. We had great seats in the left field loge section. However, our seats were in Row 1, which meant a trek up and down those steep steps, no hand rails insight. My friends and I are getting on in years (I’m 79) and those steps are a recipe for falling a good long way. Surely the Dodgers can afford to retrofit those sections with something to hold on to. I don’t want to have to explain to St. Peter at the Pearly Gates that I died in a fall down the stairs at Dodger Stadium.
Sue Glass
Redondo Beach
Hope everyone had a nice relaxing offseason. Guess what happens in 75 days? That’s right, opening day for the Dodgers. As Vinny would say, “Don’t we have fun!”
Mark Berglas
Huntington Beach
