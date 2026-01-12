MLB free-agent reset: Kyle Tucker, Cody Bellinger among unsigned big names as spring training approaches

NAME, AGE, POSITION, 2025 bWAR, CAREER bWAR

Framber Valdez, 32, SP, 3.8, 18.8: Valdez was impressively consistent for the Astros and should be able to choose between several multi-year offers. His age works against a long-term deal, but Sportrac estimated his AAV at $33.3 million, easily the highest among free-agent pitchers.

Ranger Suárez, 30, SP, 4.7, 18.1: The left-handed Suárez is younger than most other free-agent starters and is coming off an excellent season. He has a 1.48 ERA over 11 postseason appearances. He is well-positioned to command a lucrative contract of up to six years. Expect him to sign with one of the teams with a high payroll.

Zac Gallen, 30, SP, 1.1, 20.8: On the plus side, Gallen posted 56 wins over 126 starts the last four years for the Diamondbacks and he‘s only 30. On the negative side, his ERA has risen each of those four years, peaking in 2025 at 4.83. The right-hander should be looking at a multi-year deal with an AAV of about $18 million.

Nick Martinez, 35, SP, 2.3, 11.2: Martinez is a swingman who has pined for the workload and pay of a full-time starter. The Reds gave him that opportunity in 2025 and he was moderately successful, posting a 4.45 ERA in a career-high 165 2/3 innings while earning $21 million. He’ll likely get another one-year deal for less money.

Chris Bassitt, 37, SP, 2.1, 18.1: Bassitt has been a dependable mid-rotation arm, making at least 30 starts four years in a row with league-average results. He is coming off a three-year, $63-million contract with the Blue Jays, but at 37 he might not be able to replicate that deal.

Justin Verlander, 43, SP, 1.2, 81.7: Alas, Verlander’s dogged pursuit of 300 wins wasn’t helped by a 4-11 season with the Giants. He deserved better, posting a 3.85 ERA in 29 starts. The future first-ballot Hall of Famer made $15 million, and a one-year deal at two-thirds of that number seems reasonable. No financial worries: Verlander has been paid $419 million over 20 years.

Lucas Giolito, 31, SP, 2.1, 14.4: Giolito has been an effective starter for nine seasons, with a 1-6 record and 6.89 ERA in six starts with the Angels in 2023 the most glaring blemish. The right-hander from Harvard Westlake High missed the 2024 season because of elbow surgery but rebounded to go 10-4 with a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts for the Red Sox in 2025.

Tyler Anderson, 36, SP, 2.0, 16.8: The dependable former Angels and Dodgers starter is coming off a three-year, $39-million contract. Anderson‘s 2025 season ended in August because of an oblique strain, and he was 2-8 with a 4.56 ERA in 26 starts. A two-year deal at a reduced AAV isn’t out of the question.

Max Scherzer, 41, SP, 0.2, 75.6: The future Hall of Famer has no intention of retiring, even after posting a 5.19 ERA and giving up 19 home runs in 85 innings for the Blue Jays. Scherzer might take a steep pay cut from the $15.5 million he made in 2025, but he’s already been paid $366.5 million in his 18-year career. Dodgers fans remember him as a 2021 trade-deadline acquisition going 7-0 with a 1.98 ERA in 11 regular-season starts but bowing out of a start in the NLCS.

