Advertisement
Sports

MLB free-agent reset: Kyle Tucker, Cody Bellinger among unsigned big names as spring training approaches

Left: Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger. Right: Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker.
Outfielders Cody Bellinger, left, and Kyle Tucker, right, are two of the most highly sought MLB free agents this offseason.
(Associated Press)
By Steve Henson
Staff Writer Follow
1

Spring training is only a month away, yet an abundance of top-flight names remain on the MLB free-agent market. This is nothing out of the ordinary, but it calls for a reset of likely destinations and contract value for the most coveted players.

Two recent signings reached average annual values (AAV) of at least $30 million, noteworthy because both players are older than 30 and add little to zero value with their gloves. First baseman Pete Alonso, 31, signed a five-year, $155-million deal with the Orioles and designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, who turns 33 in March, signed a five-year, $150-million deal with the Phillies.

Juan Soto ($51 million AAV), Aaron Judge ($40 million) and Mike Trout ($35.5 million) are the only outfielders paid more than $30 million a year, although all three make significantly more. Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger are expected to join the exclusive club this offseason.

Advertisement

The longest contract for a pitcher is the seven-year, $210 million deal Dylan Cease got from the Blue Jays. Japanese import Tatsuya Imai landed the highest AAV when the Astros signed him for $63 million over three years.

The Dodgers can’t be counted out on the biggest names, but their strategy after winning back-to-back World Series appears to prize patience over aggressive spending.

2

Position Players

NAME, AGE, POSITION, 2025 bWAR, CAREER bWAR

Kyle Tucker, 29, OF, 4.5, 27.3: Although the market for the left-handed hitting slugger has been guarded, Tucker should still command the highest sticker price in this free-agent class. Early projections of $400 million might be a long shot, but an AAV of more than $30 million is a near certainty, and Tucker is seeking a 10-year contract. The Dodgers are considered a suitor because they need a productive corner outfielder. However, they are content to wait and see how far Tucker’s market drops before jumping in.

Cody Bellinger, 30, OF/1B, 5.0, 30.4: A Dodgers reunion is a popular topic on L.A. talk radio, but it still feels like a reach because of the stomach-churning roller-coaster ride Bellinger and the team endured during his six-year stint that ended in 2022. Bellinger has gradually rehabilitated his on-field reputation with three excellent seasons — two with the Cubs and one with the Yankees. The Athletic reported that the Yankees have offered Bellinger a deal worth more than $30 million a year, but he is holding firm with his desire for seven years.

Bo Bichette, 28, SS, 3.4, 20.8: Bichette displayed his toughness to the Dodgers by playing effectively in the World Series despite a lingering knee injury. He accumulated more than 175 hits in four of the last five seasons with above-average power — and can play any infield position. Third base would be his home should he sign with the Cubs, who appear determined to add a slugger who can play that position. The Dodgers have Max Muncy under contract for one more season, but could sign Bichette if he is willing to take a shorter deal at a high AAV.

Advertisement

Eugenio Suárez, 34, 3B, 3.6, 26.8: Suárez is in an enviable position even though he is older than fellow infielders Bregman and Bichette. Splitting the season between the Diamondbacks and Mariners, Suarez tied a career high with 49 home runs and drove in 118 runs. Teams that miss out on Bregman or Bichette could turn to Suárez as a short-term solution at third.

Harrison Bader, 31, OF, 3.9, 17.3: Bader declined his player option for $6.5 million after posting a stellar second half with the Phillies, who acquired him from the Twins at the trade deadline. His combined numbers were his best since 2021, and given the fact that he is a Gold Glove center fielder, Bader has suitors that include the Phillies and two other teams whose uniforms he already has worn — the Yankees and Mets.

3

Pitchers

NAME, AGE, POSITION, 2025 bWAR, CAREER bWAR

Framber Valdez, 32, SP, 3.8, 18.8: Valdez was impressively consistent for the Astros and should be able to choose between several multi-year offers. His age works against a long-term deal, but Sportrac estimated his AAV at $33.3 million, easily the highest among free-agent pitchers.

Ranger Suárez, 30, SP, 4.7, 18.1: The left-handed Suárez is younger than most other free-agent starters and is coming off an excellent season. He has a 1.48 ERA over 11 postseason appearances. He is well-positioned to command a lucrative contract of up to six years. Expect him to sign with one of the teams with a high payroll.

Zac Gallen, 30, SP, 1.1, 20.8: On the plus side, Gallen posted 56 wins over 126 starts the last four years for the Diamondbacks and he‘s only 30. On the negative side, his ERA has risen each of those four years, peaking in 2025 at 4.83. The right-hander should be looking at a multi-year deal with an AAV of about $18 million.

Advertisement

Nick Martinez, 35, SP, 2.3, 11.2: Martinez is a swingman who has pined for the workload and pay of a full-time starter. The Reds gave him that opportunity in 2025 and he was moderately successful, posting a 4.45 ERA in a career-high 165 2/3 innings while earning $21 million. He’ll likely get another one-year deal for less money.

Chris Bassitt, 37, SP, 2.1, 18.1: Bassitt has been a dependable mid-rotation arm, making at least 30 starts four years in a row with league-average results. He is coming off a three-year, $63-million contract with the Blue Jays, but at 37 he might not be able to replicate that deal.

Justin Verlander, 43, SP, 1.2, 81.7: Alas, Verlander’s dogged pursuit of 300 wins wasn’t helped by a 4-11 season with the Giants. He deserved better, posting a 3.85 ERA in 29 starts. The future first-ballot Hall of Famer made $15 million, and a one-year deal at two-thirds of that number seems reasonable. No financial worries: Verlander has been paid $419 million over 20 years.

Lucas Giolito, 31, SP, 2.1, 14.4: Giolito has been an effective starter for nine seasons, with a 1-6 record and 6.89 ERA in six starts with the Angels in 2023 the most glaring blemish. The right-hander from Harvard Westlake High missed the 2024 season because of elbow surgery but rebounded to go 10-4 with a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts for the Red Sox in 2025.

Tyler Anderson, 36, SP, 2.0, 16.8: The dependable former Angels and Dodgers starter is coming off a three-year, $39-million contract. Anderson‘s 2025 season ended in August because of an oblique strain, and he was 2-8 with a 4.56 ERA in 26 starts. A two-year deal at a reduced AAV isn’t out of the question.

Advertisement

Max Scherzer, 41, SP, 0.2, 75.6: The future Hall of Famer has no intention of retiring, even after posting a 5.19 ERA and giving up 19 home runs in 85 innings for the Blue Jays. Scherzer might take a steep pay cut from the $15.5 million he made in 2025, but he’s already been paid $366.5 million in his 18-year career. Dodgers fans remember him as a 2021 trade-deadline acquisition going 7-0 with a 1.98 ERA in 11 regular-season starts but bowing out of a start in the NLCS.
SportsDodgersAngelsThe Latest

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Steve Henson

Steve Henson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He previously served as an editor and reporter in the Sports department. Henson was a leader in digital-only newsrooms from 2007-19 as a senior editor and columnist at Yahoo Sports and as senior editor at the USA Today Sports Media Group. This is his second stint at The Times, having covered the Dodgers and UCLA as well as doing enterprise, investigative and features writing from 1985-2007.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement