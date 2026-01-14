Manhunt underway for boxer Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, wanted in alleged domestic violence incident

Gervonta Davis punches Lamont Roach during the third round of a WBA lightweight championship boxing bout March 1 in New York.

World Boxing Assn. lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis is wanted by Florida police in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident last fall.

A warrant has been issued for Davis’ arrest on charges of battery, false imprisonment and attempted kidnapping, Miami Gardens Police Executive Officer Emmanuel Jeanty said Tuesday during a news conference.

“At this time, the Miami Gardens Police Department is actively working with the United States Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force to locate and apprehend Mr. Davis,” Jeanty said.

On Oct. 29, a woman reported to Miami Gardens police that Davis had entered a club where she was employed, grabbed her by her throat and hair and “forcefully escorted her down a stairway and toward the parking garage,” Jeanty said.

The woman — who said she’d been in an “intimate relationship” with Davis that had ended about a month earlier — said the boxer released her inside the garage. She said she suffered minor injuries, according to Jeanty.

A police investigation included the review of “video surveillance footage that corroborates key elements of the victim’s statement,” Jeanty said.

The alleged victim was not named by police, but on Oct. 30, Miami Dade resident Courtney Rossel, an ex-girlfriend of Davis’, filed a civil lawsuit against Davis on claims of battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping and intentional infliction of emotional distress related to an alleged Oct. 27 incident at her workplace. The case remains open.

Davis had been scheduled to fight Jake Paul on Nov. 14 in Miami, but the bout was canceled days after Rossel filed her lawsuit.