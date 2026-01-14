Advertisement
Sports

Manhunt underway for boxer Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, wanted in alleged domestic violence incident

Gervonta Davis, left, punches Lamont Roach during the third round of a WBA lightweight championship boxing bout
Gervonta Davis punches Lamont Roach during the third round of a WBA lightweight championship boxing bout March 1 in New York.
(Frank Franklin II / Associated Press)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-OCTOBER 10, 2018: Charles Schilken, digital editor, Los Angeles Times
By Chuck Schilken
Staff Writer Follow
  • WBA lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is wanted on charges of battery, false imprisonment and attempted kidnapping from an alleged October domestic violence incident.
  • Davis allegedly entered a Miami club where his ex-girlfriend worked and forcefully removed her against her will, grabbing her by the throat and hair.
  • Davis’ scheduled bout with Jake Paul was canceled after his ex-girlfriend filed a civil lawsuit last fall.

World Boxing Assn. lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis is wanted by Florida police in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident last fall.

A warrant has been issued for Davis’ arrest on charges of battery, false imprisonment and attempted kidnapping, Miami Gardens Police Executive Officer Emmanuel Jeanty said Tuesday during a news conference.

“At this time, the Miami Gardens Police Department is actively working with the United States Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force to locate and apprehend Mr. Davis,” Jeanty said.

On Oct. 29, a woman reported to Miami Gardens police that Davis had entered a club where she was employed, grabbed her by her throat and hair and “forcefully escorted her down a stairway and toward the parking garage,” Jeanty said.

The woman — who said she’d been in an “intimate relationship” with Davis that had ended about a month earlier — said the boxer released her inside the garage. She said she suffered minor injuries, according to Jeanty.

A police investigation included the review of “video surveillance footage that corroborates key elements of the victim’s statement,” Jeanty said.

The alleged victim was not named by police, but on Oct. 30, Miami Dade resident Courtney Rossel, an ex-girlfriend of Davis’, filed a civil lawsuit against Davis on claims of battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping and intentional infliction of emotional distress related to an alleged Oct. 27 incident at her workplace. The case remains open.

Davis had been scheduled to fight Jake Paul on Nov. 14 in Miami, but the bout was canceled days after Rossel filed her lawsuit.

SportsThe LatestBoxing & MMACrime & Courts

Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

