Burglars take $30,000 from late NASCAR driver Greg Biffle’s home, officials say

Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, his wife and two children died in a plane crash in December. Their North Carolina home was burglarized weeks later.

The North Carolina home of late NASCAR driver Greg Biffle was burglarized less than a month after he, his wife and two children were among the seven people who died in a plane crash near Charlotte.

According to a Jan. 8 incident report by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, a backpack and $30,000 in cash were stolen from Biffle’s home in Mooreville, N.C. The alleged incident was classified as a burglary at a residence with forcible entry.

Investigators believe someone entered a safe at the home during the alleged incident, Sheriff Darren Campbell said Wednesday, and some guns and memorabilia are also missing from the estate. No one was home at the time of the alleged incident.

The incident report states that the home was last known to be secure on Jan. 7 at 3 p.m.

“Currently, no arrest has been made,” Campbell said in a statement. “Investigators are continuing to review all evidence, including digital and other available information, as the case remains under investigation.”

Biffle was a retired driver who won more than 50 races across NASCAR’s three circuits, including 19 in the Cup Series. He, his wife, Cristina, and children Ryder, 5, and Emma, 14, were on a business jet that took off from Statesville Regional Airport headed for Florida on the morning of Dec. 18.

Soon after takeoff, the plane attempted to return and land back at the Statesville airport but hit the ground short of the runway and burst into flames. There were no survivors. No cause of the crash has been released.

A public memorial service for the victims is scheduled for Friday morning at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.